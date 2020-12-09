ECAC Hockey Pick: Dec. 9

Last time: 1-1

Overall 2-1

Clarkson at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.

Clarkson is back in action tonight for the first time since playing a two-game series with RIT on Nov. 27 and 29. The Golden Knights scored 13 goals in that series, but had to settle for a split after an uncharacteristic 8-5 loss in the opening game against the Tigers. It’s the most goals Clarkson had allowed in a game since a 7-3 loss to Harvard on Dec. 3, 2016. The Golden Knights only allowed one goal in the series finale against the Tigers; look for more of the same against a Niagara team that has scored two goals in two games this season.

Clarkson 4, Niagara 1