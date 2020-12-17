Pickin’ the Big Ten: Dec. 17-20

Four more games for the Big Ten in the first half of this wonderfully-weird season. A second-half schedule is, potentially, coming. We think. Maybe?

Let’s take a look at how we did last week.

Last week

Drew: 3-1-0 (.750)

Paula: 2-2-0 (.500)

This season

Drew: 22-11-1 (.662)

Paula: 15-18-1 (.456)

There’s a slight chance that we both forgot about the Ohio Stat/Arizona State series starting tonight, so this is going to be brief.

Arizona State at No. 18 Ohio State

Thursday and Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Arizona State comes into Columbus on a three-game losing streak after dropping two overtime games against Penn State last weekend. The Buckeyes were able to salvage a split at Notre Dame on Sunday after getting shutout 3-0 in the first game.

Drew: Ohio State 3-2, 4-2

Paula: Arizona State 4-2, Ohio State 3-2

Michigan State at No. 16 Notre Dame

6:30 p.m. Saturday, 5:00 p.m. Sunday

The Spartans get back on the ice after they were forced to postpone last week’s series against Wisconsin. After starting the season 2-0-1, Michigan State has dropped its last three games. The Irish weren’t happy with how last Sunday’s game against Ohio State played out and will be looking to get back on the right track before the holiday break.

Drew: Notre Dame 4-3, 3-2

Paula: Michigan State 3-2, Notre Dame 4-1

Stay safe and be happy!