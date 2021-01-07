Pickin’ the WCHA: Jan. 7-9

We hit the second weekend of WCHA action with the Bowling Green Falcons looking awfully good so far. They are continuing to impress with a high-flying offense led by their top line. Also in action this weekend are the Lake Superior State Lakers who have, by all accounts, gotten off to a very strong start, but things start to heat up as they their final weekend of non conference play in before getting down to the nitty gritty of the season.

Bemidji State at Bowling Green

Jack: BG remained red-hot last weekend with a high-scoring sweep of Ferris. The Beavers, meanwhile, took four points from Lake Superior. It’s the first league action for BSU, so they will want to earn a few points to start their WCHA season well. I think they’ll get a point with a tie, but BG is going to keep rolling for the most part. Falcons win 6-2 Thursday, Falcons win 3-2 Friday (in a shootout)

Daver: Still loving the way Bowling Green has started the year. They just continue to find ways to score goals and I don’t see that stopping this weekend during a pair of games against the Beavers, who have struggled out of the gates in 2020-21. Falcons sweep, 4-1, 4-2

Ferris State at Alabama Huntsville

Jack: A pair of teams looking for a victory of any kind. I think they’re going to split the series and each earn three points, but realistically, I think we’re going to get two ties with a shootout win apiece. Ferris wins 3-2 Friday, UAH wins 4-3 Saturday

Daver: The Chargers looked good in their game Sunday against Michigan Tech. They fought really throughout the weekend, despite the scores. They will start winning games, it is only a matter of time. The Bulldogs have struggled out of the gates themselves, but that was to be expected this season. There is still time for them to turn it around. Chargers win Friday 3-2, Bulldogs win Saturday 3-1

Lake Superior State at Northern Michigan

Jack: A non conference series for both teams. NMU is looking to bounce back from a sweep at the hands of Minnesota State. The Lakers seem to have more momentum, though. Lakers sweep, 4-2, 3-1

Daver: The Lakers hit the road for just the second time this season. Ashton Calder is off to a great start, but he could struggle with the bigger ice sheet at the Berry Events Center, especially if the Wildcats’ defenders keep him to the outside. Speaking of the Wildcats, A.J. Vanderbeck is off to a great start with his new team, and I don’t see that slowing down anytime soon. Lakers win Friday 3-1, Wildcats win Saturday 2-1