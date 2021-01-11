No longer undefeated, Minnesota stays atop USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll with 31 first-place votes

Minnesota lost its first game of the 2020-21 season last weekend, but still earned 31 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

North Dakota picked up eight first-place votes and is now No. 2 in the poll, flip-flopping with No. 3 Boston College.

St. Cloud State is up two spots to No. 4 and garnered the other first-place vote from the voters this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 11, 2021

Minnesota State is down one to No. 5, Massachusetts is up two to No. 6, Minnesota Duluth falls two to sit seventh, Bowling Green is down one to No. 8, Michigan remains ninth, and Omaha moves up one notch to enter the top 10 in this week’s poll.

Lake Superior State is back in the rankings, coming in at No. 19 this week as the lone team that was not ranked last week.

In addition, 10 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 40 voters, including coaches, beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.