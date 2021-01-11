Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look at the games of the past weekend and at top news of the week.

No. 1 Minnesota fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in a split at No. 12 Wisconsin. That’s good news for the Badgers and not necessarily bad for the Gophers.

No. 6 St. Cloud State got a weekend sweep – including a come-from-behind win and by scoring the only goal in OT – at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth.

No. 2 Boston College split with New Hampshire, with the road teams winning each end of the weekend in overtime.

The ECAC is tight right out of the gate, and close results and OT games proved it.

Then No. 20 Robert Morris has 11 wins and shouldn’t be overlooked.

Also … The Riley family notched its 1,000 win behind the Army West Point bench for father Jack and sons Rob and Brian. Three-on-three overtime is getting more comfortable for teams, with 12-of-14 overtime games being decided before a shootout. And is scoring up? It feels like it.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.