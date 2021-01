The Big Ten announced Tuesday that Notre Dame senior forward Colin Theisen has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in the game against Arizona State on Jan. 10.

The action was taken by the conference after a review of an incident that occurred near the 11:02 mark of the third period and resulted in Theisen receiving a major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct.

Theisen is ineligible to play in Notre Dame’s next game against Minnesota on Jan. 15.