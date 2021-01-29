NCHC picks: Jan. 29-30

Last weekend, my only flaw was reversing the nights of the Denver and Omaha wins. Overall, I was 6-2, while Matthew was 5-3. On the year, I am 28-18-6, while Matthew is 25-21-6. There are some canceled games due to COVID-19 this weekend, but we still have two series on the docket.

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 29-30

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth at Miami

Candace: Minnesota Duluth used its off weeks to regroup and then came out firing last weekend. I expect more of the same this weekend. Minnesota Duluth 4-1, 3-1

Matthew: Duluth hammered a resurgent Western Michigan team at home last weekend, and I think the Bulldogs will start off well here on the road in the first two of four consecutive games against Miami. Minnesota Duluth 3-1, 3-2

No. 2 North Dakota at No. 9 Omaha

Candace: This is a hard series to pick since Omaha has been playing so well, but I’m going to take a risk and pick North Dakota to sweep. North Dakota 3-2, 4-2

Matthew: Games between UND and UNO are generally highly entertaining, and this weekend’s series should be no exception now that both teams are top-10 sides. Tough to call anything other than a split here. Omaha 3-2, North Dakota 3-2