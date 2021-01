Last time: 2-2-2

Overall: 13-18-6

There’s only one game on the ECAC schedule this weekend, as first-year program Long Island University visits Quinnipiac Saturday at 7 p.m. The Sharks have been competitive despite struggling to score for much of the season. But it’s going to be a tough matchup against a Quinnipiac team that has allowed one or fewer goals in five of its last six games.

Quinnipiac 4, Long Island 1