ECAC Hockey Picks: Feb. 12-13

Quinnipiac at Colgate

Friday: 5 p.m.

Saturday: 4 p.m.

Colgate is 3-1-1 since the Bobcats shut them out in a two-game series sweep last month. The Raiders have only scored three times on the man advantage in conference play, but two of those goals have come during its current hot stretch. Colgate will have a tall task this weekend against a Bobcats penalty kill that has denied its opponents on nearly 93 percent of their power plays in conference games. Quinnipiac is a modest 2-2-1 over its last five games, but is coming off a weekend sweep of St. Lawrence. The Bobcats are the top team in the ECAC going down the stretch, but Colgate has moved past its early season struggles and is playing well lately. I’m picking a split.

Game 1: Colgate 2, Quinnipiac 1

Game 2: Quinnipiac 4, Colgate 2