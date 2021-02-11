Pickin’ the WCHA, Feb. 11-13

Man, what a season we are seeing here. First, you have to love what Minnesota State continues to do week in and week out after their huge sweep of Bowling Green last weekend. However, at the same time, don’t sleep on Northern Michigan. They appear to be heating up at just the right moment.

Minnesota State at Alabama Huntsville

Jack: The Mavs are supremely confident after that sweep of Bowling Green. There’s no question as to who the best team in the WCHA now. On the other hand, Huntsville played two really good games against Tech and still lost both last weekend. I think they’ll be more competitive this weekend than outsiders might expect. Mavericks sweep, 3-1, 4-0

Daver: The Mavericks are a darn good hockey program. They can beat you any way they want to. That being said, there is something to looking past your opponent, and there is a danger of that this weekend against the Chargers, who are better than they have shown to this point in the win column. Still feel like this will be a sweep for Minnesota State. Mavericks sweep, 4-1, 3-1

Lake Superior at Bowling Green

Jack: It wasn’t a great weekend for the Falcons. Can they bounce back against a tough Lake State team that played in two overtime games last week? I think they split. Lakers win 5-3 Friday, Falcons win 3-2 Saturday

Daver: The Falcons are licking their wounds after suffering a sweep at the hands of the Mavericks last weekend. However, they have been a tough team for most of the WCHA to play against, and I just don’t see that changing now. However, I do like how the Lakers have looked all season long, and this could be a statement weekend for them. Falcons win Friday 5-2, Lakers win Saturday 3-1

Northern Michigan at Bemidji State

Jack: The Beavers struggled in their first game against Ferris last week but figured out the Bulldogs in the finale with a big win. The Wildcats have managed to take three of their last four after eight winless. Could be a good series, but I think the Beavers sweep at home. Beavers sweep, 4-2, 2-1

Daver: The Wildcats are more healthy than they have been all season, and it is starting to show as they have earned wins in three of their last four. The Beavers took one on the chin against the Bulldogs and looked set to do so a second time before storming back to earn the split. Wildcats win Friday 3-1, Beavers win Saturday 4-2

Ferris State at Michigan Tech

Jack: You again? The Huskies played in Big Rapids on Tuesday…. and also last Tuesday. They won both games. I think the Bulldogs are due to get something out of this series, but I think a tie is more likely than an outright win. Huskies win Friday, 4-2; Bulldogs win Saturday, 2-1 (likely in OT)

Daver: Man, Joe Shawhan’s Huskies must be getting sick of seeing the Bulldogs after seeing them twice in two weeks during their recent lengthy road trip. The silver lining this time, the games are at home. The Bulldogs played the Huskies close twice during their big road trip, and I would expect the same this weekend. Huskies sweep, 3-2, 3-1