Hockey East Picks 1/22 – 1/23

Another week another slate of games rescheduled all over the place. Luckily it seems like a lot of these will get in this time, right as the conference announced its playoff seeding plans.

Teams are finding their narrative stories as the season continues on, between UConn getting ranked, Boston University working red-hot and UMass Lowell involved in all sorts of dramatic contests.

Here’s this week’s picks.

Jim last week: 4-4-0

Jim to date: 43-17-9

Marisa last week: 3-5-0

Marisa to date: 39-21-9

Fri./Sat., Feb. 12-14

Connecticut vs Providence (at Prov. Fri, at UConn Sat.)

The Huskies were on a tear before dropping a game on Tuesday night, dropping a contest to UMass Lowell to stop their streak. Right after becoming ranked for the first time in program history, they’ll deal with a Providence squad coming off a defeat of their own.

Jim’s picks: PC 3, UConn 2; UConn 4, PC 3

Marisa’s picks: PC 4, UConn 3; UConn 2, PC 1

Boston University vs Vermont (Fri/Sat. at Vermont)

The Terriers have played really well since they started a more consistent schedule, taking a win over Boston College and taking them to overtime a week ago. The Catamounts are looking to rebound to a loss from Maine.

Jim’s picks: BU 5, UVM 2; BU 4, UVM 1

Marisa’s picks: BU 3, UVM 1; BU 4, UVM 2

Northeastern vs New Hampshire (Fri. at UNH, Sat. at NU)

After winning three consecutive contests the Huskies took two tough losses to Boston College and UConn in their last three outings. They will try to bounce back against a Wildcats team that finds itself on a roll following a 7-6 overtime thriller against UMass Lowell.

Jim’s picks: NU 5, UNH 2; NU 3, UNH 2

Marisa’s picks: NU 4, UNH 2; NU 3, UNH 1

UMass Lowell at Boston College (Fri. at BC, Sat. at UMass Lowell)

The River Hawks have had some thrills in the past week with a barnburner overtime loss to New Hampshire before knocking off a red-hot UConn squad on Tuesday night. They face an Eagles squad looking to come out flying after a rough week against rival Boston University.

Jim’s picks: BC 3, UML 2; BC 4, UML 2

Marisa’s picks: BC 4, UML 3; BC 3, UML 1