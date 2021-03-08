Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look back at the weekend’s games and the week’s news, including:

• Wisconsin sweeps Michigan State to clinch the Big Ten regular-season title and goes from worst to first;

• Boston College downs Northeastern to take Hockey East’s top seed, while Boston University clinches second;

• St. Cloud will face Colorado College in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff after defeating Minnesota Duluth (who gets Western Michigan);

• Holy Cross and Merrimack see their seasons end due to COVID-19 protocols;

• Atlantic Hockey starts its playoffs;

• For some, women’s seedings cause concern for men’s tournament selections;

• Plus, who are the locks and near locks for the NCAA tournament – and who could spoil?

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.