Cameron Buhl’s OT game-winner propels St. Lawrence to ECAC final with 5-4 victory over Colgate, will face Quinnipiac on Saturday

Cameron Buhl’s second goal of the game at 8:07 of overtime ended an epic battle between St. Lawrence and Colgate and gave the Saints a 5-4 victory and a date with top-seed Quinnipiac on Saturday.

The Bobcats were given a bye to the title game when Clarkson chose to end its season last week.

Both teams struck in the first on goals by Tucker McIntosh for the Larries and Josh McKenhney for Colgate.

But the Raiders took a 3-2 lead into the third when Buhl’s first of the night for St. Lawrence was sandwiched between goals by Colgate’s Jeff Stewart and Evan Tuchumi.

Dylan Wooly evened the score at 4:36 of the third before McIntosh brought the Saints back on top with his second at 5:45.

Colgate, though, had the answer and tied the game on Tyler Jeanson’s goal with 9:47 remaining to force the overtime.

Emil Zetterquist was the story for St. Lawrence, finishing the game with 39 saves, including everything he faced in overtime when the Saints were outshot, 9-1.