ECAC Hockey: Picking the semifinal

Last time: 1-1

Overall: 19-22-7

No. 4 Colgate at No. 3 St. Lawrence

There’s only one game on the schedule in ECAC Hockey tonight, but it’s a big one, as the Raiders and Saints play at 5 p.m. for the right to face Quinnipiac in Saturday’s championship game. Here’s a link to the playoff preview from earlier this week for a more in-depth look at the matchups. For tonight, I think the best player on the ice for either team is St. Lawrence goalie Emil Zetterquist and that should give the Saints the edge in a close matchup.

St. Lawrence 3, Colgate 2