Final Bracketology: One last look figuring out which 16 teams will play for the 2021 national college hockey championship

We’ve seen all six conference tournaments completed and here are both Jayson’s and Jim’s fields, as well as how they place them into regionals.

It’s amazing how controversial this year has been but how close Jayson and Jim are with their final fields. How they move teams around, though, is very much different.

Jayson: Here are the locks for the tournament thus far in my eyes – 14 teams.

AIC

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Michigan

Quinnipiac

St. Lawrence

Boston College

Massachusetts

North Dakota

St. Cloud State

Minnesota Duluth

Minnesota State

Bemidji State

Lake Superior State

Now let’s look at the true bubble teams. I count eight of them looking for two spots.

Army

Notre Dame

Boston University

Providence

Connecticut

Denver

Omaha

Bowling Green

Last week I thought that Army, Providence, Connecticut and Bowling Green would be at the bottom of the bubble. That doesn’t change.

That leaves four teams for two spots.

I want to apply some numbers to what I am looking at here. Let’s take a look at some of the records of these teams against locks or bubble teams that are above them in seedings or standings.

Notre Dame (0-3-1 vs Wisconsin, 2-2 vs Minnesota, 2-2 vs Michigan)

Omaha (2-4-0 vs North Dakota, 1-1 vs SCSU, 0-1-1 vs UMD)

Denver (2-5 vs NoDak, 0-2 vs SCSU, 0-2 vs UMD)

BU (1-1 vs BC, 2-0 vs UMass)

My ranking of the four bubble teams at this moment.

Boston University

Omaha

Notre Dame

Denver

The only change I have made is Denver. After looking at it, the overall record doesn’t support Denver being so high. Therefore, I have put them last on this bubble.

Taking the top two on the list, my 16 teams are:

AIC

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Michigan

Quinnipiac

St. Lawrence

Boston College

Massachusetts

Boston University

North Dakota

St. Cloud State

Minnesota Duluth

Omaha

Minnesota State

Bemidji State

Lake Superior State

Let’s rank the teams.

My top four teams are:

North Dakota

Boston College

Minnesota

Wisconsin

My second band includes:

Minnesota State

St Cloud State

Quinnipiac

Minnesota Duluth

My third band includes:

Michigan

Massachusetts

Omaha

Boston University

My fourth band includes:

Lake Superior

Bemidji State

AIC

St. Lawrence

Let’s bracket.

Fargo – North Dakota

Bridgeport – Boston College

Albany – Wisconsin

Loveland – Minnesota

Second Band:

Fargo – Minnesota State

Bridgeport – Quinnipiac

Albany – St. Cloud

Loveland – Minnesota Duluth

Third Band:

Fargo – Omaha

Bridgeport – Boston University

Albany – Massachusetts

Loveland – Michigan

Fourth Band

Fargo – Bemidji State

Bridgeport – AIC

Albany – St. Lawrence

Loveland – Lake Superior

My brackets:

Fargo

Bemidji State vs North Dakota

Omaha vs. Minnesota State

Albany

St. Lawrence vs. Wisconsin

Massachusetts vs. St. Cloud

Bridgeport

AIC vs. Boston College

Boston University vs. Quinnipiac

Loveland

Lake Superior vs. Minnesota

Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth

And that would be my bracket.

Jim: I see a lot of similarity to your bracket. I am going to seed mine, though:

1. North Dakota

2. Minnesota

3. Boston College

4. Massachusetts (major difference from Jayson)

5. Wisconsin

6. Minnesota State

7. St. Cloud State

8. Minnesota Duluth

9. Quinnipiac

10. Michigan

11. Bemidji State

12. Boston University

13. AIC

14. Lake Superior

15. Connecticut

16. St. Lawrence

My only difference between your field and mine is Connecticut vs. Omaha. And for me, it is hair splitting. I think the committee will have a difficult time. Which conference deserves the extra team – Hockey East or Omaha.

So I need to make a comparison:

At 10-11-2, UConn doesn’t look impressive. But they also played UMass three times at 0-2-1, Boston College four times going 1-1-2, Boston University once getting a tie and Providence four times, going 2-2-0. Decent against the best of the best.

Omaha, at 14-10-1 was excellent as well. They were 2-4-0 vs. North Dakota, 0-1-1 vs. Minnesota Duluth, 2-3-0 vs. Denver and 1-1-0 vs. St. Cloud State. UConn played 12-of-23 games (52.1%) vs. the top teams in their conference and Omaha played 15-of-25 (60%). But UConn’ winning percentage was .417 while Omaha’s was .366.

So, my last spot goes to UConn, the only difference in our field.

Now, our rankings are a little off.

But here is my field. I am having a difficult time placing Connecticut outsaid their home state, but to make the top seed, North Dakota, play a lower seed is fine, and I avoid UConn facing Boston College in Bridgeport.

Here we go:

Fargo Regional:

Connecticut vs. North Dakota

Bemidji State vs. Minnesota Duluth

Loveland Regional:

Lake Superior vs. Minnesota

St. Cloud State vs. Michigan

Albany Regional:

AIC vs. Massachusetts

Boston University vs. Minnesota State

Bridgeport Regional:

St. Lawrence vs. Boston College

Quinnipiac vs. Wisconsin

That’s what we both have right now. We will see what is realistic at 7 p.m. EST Sunday when the selections are announced on ESPNU.