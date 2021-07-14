Colorado College tabs former Penn State women’s hockey ops director Demczuk for same gig with Tigers

Chris Demczuk has been named the director of hockey operations at Colorado College, replacing Travis Culhane, who took the same job at Denver on Monday.

Demczuk served as the video analyst and assisted with team services for the AHL’s Stockton Heat the last two seasons. He led video operations, oversaw the team’s operational budget, coordinated team travel and assisted visiting teams with video and practice needs.

Demczuk joined the Heat prior to the 2019-20 season after six seasons with the Penn State women’s hockey team, including two seasons as director of operations. As the director of operations, Demczuk coordinated team travel and meals, led team video operations and assisted the coaching staff with pre-game and post-game preparation.

Demczuk was promoted to director of women’s hockey operations at Penn State after serving four years as a student assistant manager for the program.

He also served on Team USA’s staff for several tournaments over the past few seasons.

“We are excited to add Chris to our staff and the Tiger family,” first-year Tigers head coach Kris Mayotte said in a statement. “He brings incredible attention to detail, a remarkable ability to connect with people, and an innovative vision for the position that will help us push towards our goals.”

Graduating from Penn State in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Demczuk is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sports industry management from Georgetown.