Nazareth gets nine first-place votes, sits atop 2021-22 UCHC women’s preseason poll

The UCHC announced Thursday the results of its 2021-22 women’s preseason coaches poll.

The poll is voted on by all 11 league coaches with Nazareth selected as the top team in the conference at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Nazareth was a near-unanimous selection, as the Golden Flyers are attempting to win their first UCHC title. Nazareth finished 8-2-0 overall and 4-1-0 in UCHC play during the 2020-21 season, which was shortened due to COVID-19. The Golden Flyers advanced to the UCHC championship game for the first time in 2021.

2021-22 UCHC Women’s Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Nazareth – 99 points (9 first-place votes)

2. Utica – 91 points (2 first-place votes)

3. Stevenson – 78 points

4. Manhattanville – 72 points

5. Chatham – 66 points

6. Neumann – 52 points

7. Alvernia – 48 points

8. Lebanon Valley – 35 points

9. Wilkes – 24 points

10. Arcadia – 22 points

11. King’s – 18 points