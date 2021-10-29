MIAC Preview: New look and a return to normal for 2021-22 hockey season

Things are going to look a little different in the MIAC this season.

For starters, St. Thomas is no longer in the league, moving up to Division I, and that in itself is a huge deal as the Tommies were a regular contender in the MIAC.

In fact, St. Thomas was the last team to win a conference tourney title as it claimed the 2020 crown but did not get to play in the NCAA tournament after it was canceled due to the pandemic.

There’s also a new team in the league in St. Scholastica, which moves over to the MIAC from the NCHA.

A full schedule is also set for the league after a 2020-21 season that was rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only two teams played at least 10 games last season, with Saint Mary’s leading the way with 11 games. Saint John’s played 10. Concordia and St. Olaf had the fewest games played with two apiece. There was also no MIAC tournament.

Saint John’s has finished on top of the regular season standings the last two years and they’ll be among the contenders again this season as the teams in the league get set to battle in what should be a highly competitive season.

Augsburg (4-1, 1-1 MIAC)

A new era begins for the Auggies, who will be the under the direction of alum Greg May. May played from 2003-07 for the Auggies.

Augsburg scored 24 goals during a shortened season last year while allowing only eight.

The Auggies should be productive offensively again this season, especially with Austin Martinsen back. He led the team in scoring last year with four goals and eight assists.

Gavin Holland and Austin Koss are also back. Holland finished second in scoring with five goals and three assists while Koss tallied three goals and three assists.

The Auggies return their other two scorers that finished in the top five on the team as well in Grant Reichenbacher (two goals, three assists) and Logan Kons (two goals, two assists).

Augsburg will be young in goal, however, as no one returns at that position. River Goodmanson and Samuel Vyletelka are listed at that position on the roster.

Bethel (2-6, 0-4 MIAC)

The Royals didn’t get a chance to play a lot of games last season and are hoping to put together a winning season. The last time they finished at least .500 was during the 2008-09 season.

Jarrett Cammarata will try to help lead the way. He’s the Royals’ top returning scoring threat, coming off a year where he tallied three goals and five assists.

Luke Posner also returns after finishing last season with three goals and three assists.

Finding others to step up on the offensive end will be key if Bethel is to take a step forward.

In goal, Ridge Gerads and Sam Metcalf have the most experience, with both playing in six games apiece.

“There is a lot of potential and youth,” Royals head coach Chris McKelvie said. “In order for us to make the jump this year, the team needs to find consistency.”

Concordia (1-1, 1-1 MIAC)

The Cobbers have been one of the more consistent teams in the league over the last decade, reaching the MIAC playoffs in eight consecutive seasons.

A year ago, though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they managed to play just two games.

But things are a little more normal this season and Concordia is ready for the season. Two of its top players are back in Tyler Bossert and Jacen Bracko.

Bossert was an All-American in 2019 and has 50 assists in his career. Bracko has tallied 15 goals and 11 assists in his career at Concordia. The senior was an all-conference pick in 2020.

Several newcomers are on the roster for the Cobbers, including Isaac Hinkermeyer and Braden Costello. Both played for the Bismarck Bobcats of the NAHL. Hunter Olson has also been added. He played junior hockey for the Northeast Generals of the NAHL.

“I am excited about this year’s team,” head coach Chris Howe said. “We have a lot of experienced players returning and our incoming class should be fun to watch as they develop throughout the year.”

Gustavus (0-5)

The Gusties played only five games last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic but are hoping to push for a winning season this year after narrowly missing one two seasons ago when they finished 11-12-3.

Connor Clemons scored nine goals and 14 assists two seasons ago while Nick Klishko is also back after tallying six goals and 13 assists during the 2019-20 campaign. Both players scored only one goal apiece last year.

Tyler Ebner returns as well and finished with seven goals and 19 assists last season. Among the key newcomers are Brandon McNamara and Grant Boldt.

This will be the 22nd season of hockey at Gustavus for head coach Brett Petersen.

Hamline (2-4, 1-2 MIAC)

Hamline begins its year under the direction of a new head coach in Shane Wagner. He’s looking forward to the opportunity. He played hockey at Hamline from 2002 through 2006.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get started at Hamline,” Wagner said. “The program has meant a lot to my family and I. Now being part of its coaching history is a special feeling.”

The Pipers return a handful of key players, including Joe Collins, who came through with three goals and two assists last season.

Brendan Sheehan is also back after tallying two goals and two assists while Tyler Nyman finished with two goals last season. Jeron Hirschfield is also back. He dished out a pair of assists last year.

A familiar face is among the newcomers. Jackson Bond is back at Hamline after playing for St. Thomas last year. He spent his freshman year at Hamline and scored four goals in four games last season for the Tommies.

The Pipers have added five other transfers, including Bronson Adams from Marian and Scott Moyer from Bethel.

Saint John’s (6-2-2, 4-0-1 MIAC)

The Johnnies are always one of the top teams in the conference and this year should be no different.

Start with the fact that Mac Berglove is back. He’s using his extra year of eligibility as a result of the pandemic and is coming off a year where he fashioned a 5-2-2 record and recorded 244 saves. He’s won a total of 17 games in his career.

Auggie Moore and Jack Johnson will pave the way offensively for the Johnnies. Moore led the team in scoring with five goals and eight assists while Johnson came through with five goals and six assists.

Cole Souto is also back after tallying three goals and an assist last season. Two of his goals came off the power play. Like Berglove, he’s using his bonus year of eligibility.

Returning players Dan Wieber (2 goals and seven assists) and Henry Enebak (three goals and two assists)., along with Peter Tabor (three assists) and will be key contributors as well.

The Johnnies have also added several transfers to the mix, including three from rival St. Thomas in Lewis Crosby, Josh Maucieri and Nick Michel.

Saint John’s will have the luxury of playing 13 games at home this season, including four consecutive to start the season, and that could help the tone for a successful year.

Saint Mary’s (5-6, 3-2 MIAC)

The Cardinals have their top four players in points back and could emerge as one of the contenders in the league.

Bud Winter is in that group. He led the team in scoring with six goals and six assists. Ryan Soynich came through with three goals and a team-best nine assists.

Brady Lindauer and Sam Hanson also return. Lindauer was second in assists (8) and Hanson finished tied for the second most goals on the team (5). Tyson Liverance (3 goals, 3 assists) and Trevor Wilhem (six assists) will be key contributors as well.

The Cardinals also picked up a couple of transfers that should make a difference. Matt Huton is in from Robert Morris and Kellen Theraldson arrives from Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“We still consider this group to be on the younger side, but we expect this team to take the next step to becoming an annual contender in the MIAC,” head coach Ryan Egan said.

St. Olaf (1-1, 0-2 MIAC)

No team was maybe more impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic then St. Olaf, which got on the ice just twice last season.

The Oles are hoping to have a much more normal year this season and reach the MIAC tournament for the first time since 2014.

Jared Pedersen, Evan Shoemaker and Noah Heisler are the top returning players for the Oles. Pedersen scored two goals to pace the team and is being counted on to lead the team on and off the ice. He’ll be counted on to be one of the team’s top scorer.

Shoemaker should play a pivotal role on defense while Heisler has the skills to be an impact player as well.

The one thing about St. Olaf is that it will be young as there are 11 first-year players on the roster. Still, head coach Eddie Effinger believes there is plenty of talent on the roster.

We see tremendous talent and depth, especially in our collection of players in front,” Effinger said. “We know there will be successes and failures throughout the year and we want to to be a group that doesn’t shy away from either of those opportunities to learn.”

St. Scholastica (7-8, 4-4 NCHA)

The Saints begin their first season in the MIAC and also have a new coach in Dave Williams, an alum of the school who takes over after Kevin Moore resigned in August.

St. Scholastica has a roster featuring a host of young but talented players, including Arkhip Ledenkov. He was the NCHA Co-Freshman of the Year after tallying 12 goals and six assists in just 11 games.

His brother, Fillimon, earned a spot on the all-freshman squad after coming through with four goals and 14 assists.

Three other Saints finished in double figures in points, wth Michael Talbot racking up five goals and 11 assists.

Tyler Hinterser came through with six goals and nine assists and Sam Fuss led the team in points off the power play (nine). He finished with 14 in all, including 10 off assists. His brother, Sam, is among the team’s key newcomers.

Jack Bostedt went 3-1 in goal last season with an .894 save percentage.