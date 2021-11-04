MASCAC Preview: Panthers building on past successes in championship pursuit

Plymouth State has been the elite team in MASCAC the past few years and is poised to contend again among a host of challengers. Having won the title in 2019-20, the Panthers seek to repeat the feat post-COVID.

The conference boasts two long-time coaches combining for over 1150 wins at the D-III level. Bill O’Neill at Salem State (606 wins) and Dean Fuller at Fitchburg State (561 wins) both have the experience of developing teams to contend and along with Massachusetts-Dartmouth and Westfield State should be battling the Panthers for this year’s bragging rights in the conference.

The Favorites

The Panthers will rely heavily on their experience including forwards Myles Abbate and Peter Laviolette and goaltender Kalle Andersson. They have size across the roster and play a physical game that can wear down opponents. While having success recently in winning the conference, the Panthers are still in search of their first NCAA tournament win and this team would love to add that to their PSU legacy.

The 2019-20 MASCAC Player of the year was Fitchburg State goaltender Brian McGrath. He is back this season to backstop the Falcons in another run for the league title. McGrath can singularly steal a game for his team which will give the coaching staff the time to develop their game to contender level.

The Dark Horse

Eric Noack’s UMass-Dartmouth Corsairs have kept a group of graduate players that include Kai Kapossy, Dillon Radin and Melker Kroon as forwards that know how to put the puck in the net. Add in goaltending depth with Mike Stangarone and Parker Butler and the Corsairs can compete with any team in the conference.

Players to watch

Fitchburg State: Bryan Canter – forward; Brian McGrath – goaltender

Framingham State: Bryan Whelan – forward; Brian Kozek – defenseman

UMass – Dartmouth: Dillon Radin – forward; Chris Stangarone – goaltender

Plymouth State: Myles Abbate – forward; Peter Laviolette – forward

Salem State: Billy McGwin – forward; Matt Yianacopolus – defenseman

Westfield State: Jake Ratcliffe – forward; Jason Diamond – forward

Worcester State: Kevin Drevitch – forward; Henry Bruckner – defenseman

USCHO Predicted finish

Plymouth State Fitchburg State UMass-Dartmouth Westfield State Salem State Worcester State Framingham State

As if the coaching ranks weren’t rich enough in the MASCAC add in Bob Deraney as the first-year coach of Worcester State. Deraney brings extensive experience from the D-I level from both the men’s and women’s games to the Lancers program.