Game Picks: D-III East Hockey – November 5, 2021

Well last weekend was certainly one filled with great hockey so why not expect more this weekend with some premier teams facing each other in conference play. Last week my predictions finished at 7-4-1 (.625) which isn’t a horrible start but leaves room for improvement. Like my picks I think there are already a few teams needing their first win to settle things down a bit. Hard to believe there is already pressure in early November, but a slow start looks like it can really hurt teams trying to find their game. Here are the picks for this weekend:

Friday, November 5, 2021

Endicott v. Salve Regina

This weekend series should be a good barometer into two key CCC title contenders. Expect low-scoring in this game and hard to see Conor O’Brien surrendering more than just one goal for the visitors – Endicott, 2-1

Elmira v. Babson

The new kids in the NEHC play one of the elite teams and especially elite on home ice. This one is highly entertaining but close until a late goal for the Beavers seals the win and a very valuable two points– Babson, 3-2

St. Michael’s v. Post

The Purple Knights had their opening series with Potsdam canceled while Post has some real action on their record. It might take a period for St. Michael’s to get things going but they settle in for an opening night victory – St. Michael’s, 4-2

University of New England v. Nichols

The Bison already have a piece of hardware following the win in the Worcester Cup while UNE hasn’t played a real game yet. No worries for the experienced Nor’easters who start fast and hold on for the win – UNE, 4-2

Wilkes v. Manhattanville

The Colonels can beat you a lot of different ways but tonight is basic Flynn and Barrow putting up points in a decisive win on the road. Special teams will be key in this game – Wilkes, 5-2

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Oswego v. Plattsburgh

Starting the season 0-2 against Hobart and Elmira was not the desired outcome for the Lakers who need this win to start strong in the SUNYAC standings and move to 2-2-0 overall – Oswego, 3-2

Stevenson v. Chatham

This is maybe a bit early to call out the TRAP GAME, but the Mustangs need to beware the Cougars and set the tone early. Too close at the end and an empty-net goal needed for some margin – Stevenson, 5-3

Franklin Pierce v. Stonehill

This game just screams tie to me but alas a winner I need to choose. Thinking the home team will find a way to win this one late in the third period or dare I say overtime – Stonehill, 4-3

Anna Maria v. Plymouth State

The AmCats almost found a way to win the Worcester Cup last week but face a Plymouth State team that is trying to build some consistency in their game that earns wins. Panther size wins out here – PSU, 4-1

Massachusetts-Boston v. New England College

The Beacons need to bounce back after a battle with Norwich but find a tough Pilgrim squad ready and waiting. Special teams are the difference for the visitors who eke out the win – UMB, 3-2

It is a week that conference play begins, and some intriguing matchups are on the docket. It’s not that I am saying the league games mean more, but they do – “Drop the Puck!”