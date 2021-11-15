D-III East Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – November 15, 2021

Four-point-weekend. It’s a goal for every team in conference play but all so difficult to reach for most. Two wins on a weekend where the competition is always tough. There were a few teams that met the challenge this week and several more that found three points of four. Teams don’t want to get caught with one or none as points are hard to make up as the season progresses. Here are some of the highlights from the past weekend.

CCC

After a 2-2 overtime tie on Friday between Endicott and the University of New England, the scene shifted to Maine for the Saturday re-match. The Gulls used goals from Noah Strawn, Andrew Kurapov and an empty-net goal from Cam Speck to steal a road win and two points from the Nor’easters by a 3-1 final. Conor O’Brien outdueled Billy Girard IV stopping 26 of 27 shots in the win.

Western New England swept their weekend series with Wentworth in dramatic fashion starting with Saturday’s 4-3 overtime thriller. Kyle Knight scored twice for the Golden Bears who surrendered an early 2-0 advantage. Knight’s second goal tied the game at 3-3 in the third period before Sam Mitchell won it in overtime. On Sunday, Mitchell again scored a big goal for WNE, but it was Jordie Morgan’s goal early in the third period that gave the 4-3 win to the home Bears.

Independents

Rivier earned their third win in their young inaugural season with a 3-1 decision over Franklin Pierce last Tuesday night. The Knights took a 2-1 lead on goals by Milan Breczko and Shane Murphy and sealed the victory with a late empty net goal by Ryan Nolte. Luke Newell picked up the win in goal making 17 saves.

MASCAC

Fitchburg State picked up a pair of conference wins that started with an 8-0 decision over Salem State on Thursday night. Brian McGrath earned the shutout making 38 saves while Rece Bergeman was the offensive star scoring a hat trick for the Falcons. On Saturday, the Falcons needed a rally to down Framingham State. Dylan Marty gave the Rams a 1-0 lead in the second period before Hunter Fortin got the Falcons on the board to even the score. Wyatt Wilmshurst gave FSU the lead and Fortin scored his second to ice the 3-1 win.

NE-10

Southern New Hampshire took a pair of 3-1 decisions over Post over the weekend. On Friday night, power-play goals from George Thurston and James Nash provided the Penmen a 2-0 lead and Jackson Aldrich scored in the third period for the final marker before Post’s John Krapian ended JT Kossakowski’s shutout bid for the 3-1 final. On Saturday, Matt Amante and Chase Lapworth exchanged goals in the second period before Ryan Clear gave the Penmen the lead in the second period. Amante scored his second of the game to seal the win in the third period.

NEHC

While Norwich, Babson and Hobart have been garnering a lot of early season attention, the Massachusetts-Boston Beacons reminded everyone they are around this weekend with wins over Southern Maine and Babson for a big four-point weekend. On Friday, two goals each from Chris Peters and Joe Petruzella helped the Beacons to a 9-3 romp. Sam Best made 23 saves in the win for UMB. On Saturday, the Beacons behind Best’s 39 saves, knocked off the nationally-ranked Beavers 4-3 in a thrilling contest. The Beacons built a 4-1 lead on goals from Ethan Nitkin, Jake Adkins and a pair from Alex Duncan. Babson would not go away as Cam Schmitt and Chris Rooney scored less than a minute apart just over midway through the third period but could not solve Best again. The win moved the unbeaten Beacons to the top of the NEHC standings.

SUNYAC

While Geneseo, who went 2-0-0 on the weekend, has garnered a lot of attention, undefeated Brockport again took a weekend sweep to move to 5-0-0 on the season. On Friday, Mitchell Parsons, Jacob King and Connor Galloway provided the offense while goaltender Nolan Egbert stopped all 25 shots, he faced to earn the 3-0 shutout win. On Saturday, the Golden Eagles were led by Andrew Harley’s two goal and one assist game in a decisive 7-3 win over Plattsburgh. A four-goal second period broke open the game for the Golden Eagles who notched their fifth consecutive win to open the season and tie a school record dating back to 1980.

UCHC

While Utica continued their offensive barrage of teams with a 10-1 win over Chatham on Friday night, the Pioneers needed to play a full sixty minutes to down Stevenson on Saturday. After Luke Benitez gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead, Regen Cavanaugh, Eric Holland and Brandon Osmundson gave the visitors a 3-1 lead. Frank Vitucci cut the deficit to one goal late in the second period before Holland and John Moncovich sealed the win for Utica.

Neumann downed Arcadia and Lebanon Valley for a weekend sweep in UCHC play. A four goal second period and four points from Barry Kneedler gave the Knights a 7-3 win on Friday night. On Saturday, Joe DiGiulio’s goal late in the third period proved to be the game-winner in a 3-2 win against the Flying Dutchmen.

Three Biscuits

Rece Bergeman – Fitchburg State – scored a hat trick in the Falcons’ 8-0 victory over Salem State on Thursday.

Nolan Egbert – Brockport – recorded 25 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over Potsdam on Friday and stopped 25 shots to earn a big win over Plattsburgh on Saturday.

Barry Kneedler – Neumann – scored two goals and added two assists in a 7-3 win over Arcadia on Friday.

Consistent play and points are important to every team and while just a few are taking full advantage, the competition level continues to ramp up every week making each and every contest exciting.