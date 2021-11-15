NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Recap, November 15, 2021

RIT at (3) Minnesota

On Friday, seven different Gophers scored goals, including Emily Zumwinkle, who scored her first career goal. Goalie Makayla Pahl earned her first career point on a goal from Taylor Heise. The Gophers outshot the Tigers 59-12 and earned a 10-0 win. In the second game, Emma Connor scored her first as a Gopher and six other Minnesota players lit the lamp to get a 7-1 win and weekend sweep. Hana Solinger was the goal scorer for RIT.

(4) Northeastern at Vermont

In the first game, Brooke Hobson, Maureen Murphy and Megan Carter all scored to lead Northeastern to a 3-0 win. Kristina Shanahan put Vermont on the board first on Saturday, but the Huskies came back with three unanswered goals to earn a 3-1 win and weekend sweep. Murphy scored her nation-leading 19th goal with less than 30 second left in the first and Andrea Renner and Katie Cipra each scored in the third to secure the win.

(5) Colgate at RPI

The Raiders out-shot RPI 49-16, but this game needed overtime to find a winner. The two teams swapped goals through the first to periods. RPI’s Audrey McCutcheon opened the scoring early in the first and Katie Chan responded for Colgate midway through the frame. The Engineers took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission thanks to a goal from Ellie Kaiser. But the Raiders tied it up in the second with a goal from Darcie Lappan. Eleri MacKay’s game with less than two minutes to go looked like it might be the decider, but Julia Blitz’s power play goal with 51 seconds left in regulation tied it at three and forced overtime. Colgate eked out the win with a goal from Tanner Gates in the extra frame as Colgate won 4-3.

(5) Colgate at Union

Dara Grieg had two goals and two assists, Darcie Lappan added two goals and Danielle Serdachny had a goal and two assists to lead Colgate to a dominant 7-1 win. Grace Heiting scored the goal for Union in the loss.

(7) Boston College vs. Providence

Mirielle Kingsley made a career-high 42 saves and Hunter Barnett scored twice to lead Providence to a 2-1 win on Friday. Gaby Roy scored in the second to put Boston College on the board in the second period, but Barnett tied it up before the second intermission and tallied the game-winner with less than five minutes left in the game. On Saturday, freshman Abby Newhook scored her third game-winning goal of the year 1:24 into overtime to give the Eagles a 2-1 overtime win. Newhook also scored BC’s first goal, midway through the second. Providence responded on the power play with a tally from Lindsay Bochna. But Newhook ended it to get the split for Boston College.

(8) Quinnipiac vs. Princeton

These teams played a close-fought game for more than 40 minutes before Princeton’s Annie Kuehl lit the game in the six minute of the third period to give the Tigers the 1-0 lead. But Quinnipiac lit the lamp three times in less than seven minutes in the middle of the final frame to pull away and get the win. Goals from Nina Steigauf, Sophie Urban and Jess Schryver powered Quinnipiac to the 3-1 win. It was Princeton’s first loss of the season. But the Tigers would return the favor, handing the Bobcats their first defeat of the year with a 1-0 win. Maggie Connors scored the game-winner and secured the victory late in the game, clearing the puck off the goal line to keep Quinnipiac off the board.

(9) Clarkson at Lindenwood

In the first game, Clarkson out-shot Lindenwood 52 to 24 en route to a 5-3 win. Lindenwood killed off all five of Clarkson’s power plays. Olivia Hanson scored her first goal at a Golden Knight to and Baylee Kirwan followed up less than two minutes later to give Clarkson a 2-0 lead to start the game. Teagan Heaslip cut the lead to one and it looked like that’s how the teams would head to the locker rooms, but Brooke McQuigge snuck one in with less than eight seconds left in the first to make it 3-1 Clarkson. McQuigge scored again after the intermission to extend the lead to 4-1 and Caitrin Lonergan’s second-period goal would make it 5-1 at the second period break. Jada Burke and Sierra Burt scored for Lindenwood in the third, but the Lions couldn’t complete the comeback and Clarkson took game one 5-3. On Saturday, the Golden Knight’s once again took an early lead. Gabrielle David scored twice in the first and McQuigge lit the lamp in the first minute of the second to make it 3-0 Clarkson. Burke narrowed the lead to 3-1 before the second intermission. In the third, Valerie Caldwell and Gigi Pora each scored to make it a 4-3 game, but once again the comeback fell short and Kristina Schuler’s empty-net goal secured a 5-3 win and sweep for the Golden Knights.

(10) Harvard at Yale

The Bulldogs scored the first three goals of the game and came away with a 3-1 victory. Charlotte Welch put Yale on the board and then Emma Seitz’s power play goal doubled the lead in the first. In the second period, Kaitlyn Rippon lit the lamp to make it 3-0. Anne Bloomer Scored on the power play to get Harvard on the board, but Yale came away with the 3-1 win.

(10) Harvard at Brown

The Crimson earned a 5-3 on Saturday and with it, coach Katey Stone, who is in her 27th year as the head coach at Harvard, became the fourth women’s head coach and the first female head coach to reach 500 career wins. The first period was back and forth, but Harvard broke through in the second as Maryna Macdonald put them up 1-0. Brown’s Mel Anderson tied it up a few minutes later, but Emma Buckles responded quickly, giving the Crimson a 2-1 lead heading in to the third. Anne Bloomer scored her second of the weekend to extend the lead to 3-1 early in the final frame. Brown cut the lead once more, making it a 3-2 game on a goal from Megan Forrest. Kristin Della Rovere and Dominique Petrie each scored in the third to give Harvard the historic 5-3 win.