NESCAC Preview – Bantams looking to conquer very deep conference

When we last saw NESCAC hockey Wesleyan had won their first ever conference title and saw their first round NCAA tournament game with Babson canceled due to the pandemic. That was the spring of 2020, so it has been quite awhile since this conference laced them up in a competitive fashion beyond a handful of games in the very limited 2020-21 season. So what does the conference look like heading into the opening of the season this weekend?

“That is the big question for everyone.” Said Amherst coach Jack Arena. “We had 15 kids take the ice on October 15 that had never experienced a college hockey practice before. I think some teams are better situated based some activities last season, I think it is going to be important to see how quickly teams can improve the conference may be decided by the teams that do that the quickest. It is going to be very interesting to see what happens across the league starting this weekend.”

The Favorites

While Wesleyan won the last contested championship game, their opponent from Hartford, CT has a long memory so look for Trinity to contend for another shot at the title with an experienced group that returns the likes of Cole Poliziani, Lucas Michaud and Ben Pirko. There is a talented crop of new players anxious to prove themselves to coach Matt Greason and his staff so while the names and numbers have changed the style and depth are still there for the Bantams.

Bill Kangas’ Williams squad is always in the mix and this year should be no different with their balanced line-up and excellent goaltending tandem in Evan Ruschil and Cosimo Lazzarino. The Ephs have always had a great leadership group and coming through COVID, that strength will be relied upon heavily in getting the first-year players productive on the ice.

The Dark Horses

Amherst can never be counted out with any line-up that coach Jack Arena puts on the ice. Their style of play causes difficulties for any opponent and their excellence on special teams is a difference maker on the scoreboard. Seniors Pieter von Steinsbergs and Nick Bondra will be key in bringing the new Mammoths to the top of the standings. The Mammoths will need to develop quickly as their early schedule is brutal with only one home game among road trips that include Hamilton, Utica, Trinity, Wesleyan, Williams and Middlebury.

Colby quietly unveiled their beautiful new arena during last season’s COVID impacted schedule. This year they get to show it off to the conference along with the talented roster coach Blaise MacDonald has assembled to win games. Forwards like Justin Grillo, Alex Borhas, Quinn Doyle and Jake Klein should provide some balanced scoring for the Mules this season.

Players to watch

Amherst: Alex Wisco – goaltender; Nick Bondra – forward

Bowdoin: Albert Washco – forward; Cam Berube – defenseman

Colby: Justin Grillo – forward; Griffin Grise – defenseman

Connecticut College: Brett Moccia – forward; Matt Creamer – forward

Hamilton: Nick Hawkins – forward; Nick Rutigliano – defenseman

Middlebury: Emack Bentley – forward; Bret Pastor – defenseman

Trinity: Ben Pirko – defenseman; Lucas Michaud – forward

Tufts: Tom Tresca – defenseman; Nick Schultze – forward

Wesleyan: Stevie O’Connor – forward; Tyler Levine – forward

Williams: Nick Altman – forward; Niko Karamanis – forward

USCHO Predicted finish

Trinity Williams Amherst Colby Hamilton Wesleyan Connecticut College Middlebury Bowdoin Tufts

It is the same every year, well most years, with NESCAC joining the campaign several weeks after other conferences. This time around they will be knocking off some rust extending out over quite a long period of time which should really have adrenaline flowing come the drop of the puck for conference play this weekend.