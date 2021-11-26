D-III East Hockey Game Picks – November 26, 2021

The Thanksgiving Holidays always bring great D-III tournament action and this year I no different with many exciting matchups among some of the elite teams in the nation. It will be a challenge to pick winners so will focus on the first round games along with some key non-conference games. Last weekend’s picks that stumbled in at 6-5-1 (.542) which takes down the overall record to 26-13-5 (.648) so I need a post-turkey feast rebound. Here are the picks for this weekend:

Friday, November 26, 2021

Spartan Invitational

Rivier v. Castleton

The Raiders have played everyone close, and this game won’t be different with a possible overtime or shootout to decide who advances to the final. Home crowd is always raucous for the Spartans who eke out the win – Castleton, 3-2

Arcadia v. Franklin Pierce

The first win of the season, especially a program first is always sweet so the desire to repeat the sensation is going to be a big motivator for the Knights who keep the momentum going – Arcadia, 4-3

First Light Shootout

Norwich (6) v. Plattsburgh

The tournament formerly known as the Primelink has a new sponsor and is hosted by Middlebury this year. Great rivalry game to open the tournament and the Cadets start fast and hold on for the win – Norwich 3-2

MSOE v. Middlebury

MSOE is the invited guest from the west this year and face a Middlebury team that has yet to play a real game this season. Tough opponent to open with regardless of home ice – MSOE, 5-3

Utica Thanksgiving Showcase

Geneseo (1) v. Massachusetts-Boston

The field is a good one, but everyone wants to see the host school and Geneseo in the final. The Knights will not look past the Beacons to play in the final on Saturday – Geneseo, 5-2

Amherst v. Utica (2)

The Mammoths face a tall task in this one against a Pioneer squad that is deep and explosive offensively. Amherst keeps it close for a while, but the home team emerges with a convincing win – Utica, 5-1

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Skidmore Invitational

Chatham v. Skidmore

The host team does not want to be playing in the consolation game on Sunday so look for a strong effort from the opening face-off from the Thoroughbreds who earn the win with special teams play – Skidmore, 3-2

Connecticut College v. Brockport

Tough weekend for both teams are in the rearview mirror, so which one takes the positive step forward in challenging tournament game? The Golden Eagles rebound led by Mitchell Parsons – Brockport, 4-2

PAL Stovepipe Tournament

Western New England v. Southern New Hampshire

After an opening season loss to Rivier, the Penmen have ripped off six straight wins and the power play has been deadly. Not a good combination for the Golden Bears who fall to the tournament hosts – SNHU, 5-2

Albertus Magnus v. Fitchburg State

The Battle of the Raptors finds Albertus Magnus coming off a huge road win at Hamilton while FSU has been rock-solid in their early season results. Tournaments usually come down to the hot goaltender so picking the Falcons from Fitchburg and netminder Brian McGrath – FSU, 3-1

Non-Conference

Salve Regina v. Trinity (10)

This non-conference game should be an offensive showcase with talented rosters on both sides. The Bantams would love to get the win over a quality CCC foe and score late to do it – Trinity, 5-4

Tufts v. Stevenson

The long bus trip to Maryland does not play to the Jumbos favor but the Mustangs can’t look past a competent NESCAC foe that will push them for the full 60 minutes – Stevenson, 5-3

Oswego v. Williams

Both teams have very good defense and goaltending and the Ephs haven’t surrendered a goal yet this season. They still haven’t in another low-scoring affair with the Lakers – Williams, 1-0

King’s v. Morrisville

This game is a key building block for the Mustangs who look to go unbeaten in four games after a slow start against SUNYAC teams. Chalk up the weekend sweep for the home team – Morrisville, 4-3

There are a lot of games with ranked teams and others that would like nothing better than to knock them off. Add in hardware motivation in winning a holiday tournament and recipe is great for some terrific action across the region – “Drop the Puck!”