D-III West Hockey Game Picks — Jan. 7, 2022

While several games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, there are still some games on the schedule, including a showdown of nationally ranked teams featuring UW-Stevens Point and Augsburg on Saturday night.

The postponed games highlights the uncertainty that still exists in the sports world amid the pandemic, but one thing is for certain, and that is another round of picks are here.

Friday

UW-Stout (3-9) at Bethel (8-3-1)

The Blue Devils are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak. They’ll have to be at their best defensively to have a shot at this road win. UW-Stout has allowed 42 goals this year while scoring 28.

Winners of two in a row, the Royals have high hopes heading into their second meeting of the year against the Blue Devils. They prevailed in a 3-2 OT victory the last time around. It’s one of three one-goal games they have won this season. Playing at home could be key as well. Bethel is 5-1 on home ice this season.

Bethel, 4-2

Saturday

Augsburg (12-2) vs. UW-Stevens Point (9-3-1)

It doesn’t get much better than this in early January. The Auggies, ranked fourth in the latest DCU/USCHO.com men’s Division III poll face off against the Pointers, who are ranked 12th in the poll.

Augsburg comes in having won three consecutive games and it has played well away from home, going 7-2. Only four times this season have the Auggies given up more than a goal in a game, and if they can continue that defensive success in this one, they should come away with a victory. They have also been impressive on offense, scoring 43 goals.

The Pointers have rattled off three consecutive wins but are playing for the first time since since Dec. 11. Offensively, they have been tough to slow down, scoring 43 goals, and that offense will be put to the test against one of the top defensive teams in the country. Getting off to a strong start, especially at home, is key.

Look for this one to go down to the wire, and it’s a matchup that really could go either way.

Augsburg, 4-3

UW-Superior (7-4-2) at Concordia (5-4-2)

The Yellowjackets are set to play their first game of 2022 and are fortunate to get one game out of the weekend after its battle with Saint John’s on Thursday was postponed. They have shown throughout this season how good they can be on offense, scoring 46 goals, and they’ve allowed just 27.

The Cobbers are playing their first game in more than a month and hope to get 2022 off on the right foot. With just one win in their last four outings, the Cobbers need to get off to a good start. Concordia is averaging nearly four goals per game and getting the offense going early is vital.

UW-Superior, 4-3

UW-River Falls (8-4-1) at Bethel (8-3-1)

The Falcons nearly stunned nationally ranked Augsburg Thursday night, falling 2-1, and they’ll come into this game with added motivation and hungry for a win. UW-River Falls beat Bethel in a preseason game in October and will look to score early and often. The Falcons have won three of their last four, scoring four or more goals three times during that stretch.

This matchup is a big test for Berthel. The Royals have been playing pretty good hockey this season and notching a win over a team that is receiving votes in the latest DCU/USCHO.com men’s NCAA Division III poll would be huge.

UW-River Falls, 4-2

Friday and Saturday

Aurora (10-3-1, 6-2 NCHA) at St. Norbert (10-3, 6-0 NCHA)

The Spartans have spent a good part of the season nationally ranked but aren’t ranked at the moment. Success in their series against No. 12 St. Norbert, though, could go a long way in catapulting them back into the top 15. Aurora has cranked out 62 goals this season while allowing only 32 and certainly has the ability to play the all-around game it will need to play to beat the Green Knights.

St. Norbert is one of the hottest teams in the country, winning nine consecutive games, and it’s gone four consecutive games without allowing more than a goal. That defense will be tested against the Spartans, but based on the way it has played lately, it should be up for the challenge.

St. Norbert, 3-1 and 4-2

St. Olaf (4-7-3, 3-3-1) vs. Gustavus (3-7-1, 0-3-1)

The Oles have just one win in their last six outings but hope their fortunes can change in this home-and-home against the Gusties.

They have scored nine goals in their last two outings, and that could be a good sign for the team moving forward. If their offense is clicking this weekend, they’ll put themselves in position for a couple of big wins.

The Gusties are playing for the first time in nearly a month and hope to build on the success they had against Concordia in their final game of 2021. They won that game 7-2. It was only the second time this season the Gusties have scored more than two goals in a game.

Gustavus, 3-2; St. Olaf, 4-2