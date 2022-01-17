Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, January 17, 2022

(3) Northeastern at Boston University

The Huskies outshot the Terries 47-18 on Saturday en route to a 3-1 win. Chloe Aurard scored first, but BU responded with a goal from Lacey Martin to make it a tie game at the first intermission. Mia Brown scored a power play goal in the second to extend the lead. Alina Mueller added a goal late to close out the win.

(4) Minnesota at Minnesota State

The Mavericks scored the first and last goals on Friday, but unfortunately for them, Minnesota scored seven goals in between, including an Amy Potomak hat trick. Brittyn Fleming scored 25 seconds into the game to put the Mavericks on the board. Potomak scored all of her goals and Emily Zumwinkle also lit the lamp to put the Gophers up 4-1 at the end of the first. Taylor Heise scored in the second. Madeline Wethington and Emma Conner added goals in the third. Kelsey King scored late in the final frame for MSU’s second goal, but Minnesota took the 7-2 win.

In the second game, Minnesota State broke the Gophers 53-game win streak with a 5-4 overtime win. It was the Mavericks first victory over the Golden Gophers since Jan. 20, 2007, and the first at Ridder Arena since Jan. 25, 2004. Charlotte Akervik scored twice in the first 11 minutes to put MSU up 2-0 to start the game. Abigail Boreen cut the deficit with a power play goal, but Kennedy Bobyck put the Mavericks back up by two before the end of the first. Savannah Norcross and Catie Skaja scored in the second to tie the game at three headed into the third. Jessica Kondas put MSU ahead midway through the third, but Boreen scored again on the PP to tie the game and force OT. Kelsey King finished off a three-point game with her goal 1:11 into OT to secure the upset and weekend split.

St. Lawrence at (6) Colgate

All the scoring in this game happened in the final 15 minutes. Colgate outshot St. Lawrence 47-20, but Jessica Poirier’s goal midway through the third had the Saints up 1-0 into the final minute of regulation. Neena Brick lit the lamp with 36.4 seconds left in the game to force overtime. Kaitlyn O’Donohoe won the game in overtime to eke out the win for Colgate.

(8) Yale at Dartmouth

After a 36 day hiatus, the Bulldogs were a little rusty but still gutted out a 4-2 win over Dartmouth on Friday. After a scoreless first, Elle Hartje gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead five minutes into the second. Lauren Messier scored on the power play to even it up for Dartmouth. Tess Dettling’s goal late in the second sent the Bulldogs to the intermission with a 2-1 lead. Laura Fuoco tied it up for Dartmouth early in the third, but Anna Bargman and Greta Skarzynski each scored to give the Bulldogs the win.

(8) Yale at (10) Harvard

Harvard took a 2-0 lead in this game before five minutes had elapsed. Kate Glover scored 96 seconds in and Emma Buckles added a power play goal a few minutes later. Charlotte Welch’s power play goal for Yale cut the lead to 2-1 just eight minutes into the game. That scoreline held until seven seconds left in the game when Anne Bloomer added an empty-netter to secure the 3-1 win.

Bemidji State at (9) Minnesota Duluth

On Friday, Anna Klein and Naomi Rogge each had two goals and an assist while Elizabeth Giguere had a goal and two assists and Katie Davis added two goals to lead UMD in an 8-2 win. Claire Vekich and Taylor Larson scored for Bemidji State in the loss. On Saturday, Kerrigan Dowhy made 29 saves for the Beavers and Emma Soderberg made 28 saves for UMD. Rogge scored late in the third and Klein and Taylor Stewart scored in the final four minutes to give UMD the 3-0 win and weekend sweep.

Brown at (10) Harvard

With a goal and an assist, Becca Gilmore became the 25th player in Harvard history to reach 100 career points in Harvard’s 5-1 win over the Bears. Brown had just nine shots, but scored first in the game as Tina Paolillo lit the lamp. Maryyna Macdonald had an extra attacker goal to tie it up. Taze Thompson scored the game-winner before the end of the first to make it 2-1. Shannon Hollands and Gilmore scored in the second and Kristi Della Rovere added a goal in the third to complete the win.