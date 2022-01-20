D-III East Hockey Game Picks – January 20, 2022

It’s crunch time! What it’s only mid-January but that means teams are about a month away from the end of the regular season and it is time to start playing great hockey. While there are still a number of weekly postponements, I am really needing to step it up in the games that are being played. Last week I finished at 4-3-0 (.571) which was less than adequate in moving my overall numbers of 52-31-6 (.618) closer to the 70% success level. Conference battles aplenty among ranked teams as well as those on the threshold of being in that caliber of team. Here are this week’s picks:

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Bowdoin @ Hamilton

The Continentals aren’t the ones getting on the bus for the long trip west so between Sean Storr in the pipes and playing at home, the Continentals pick up the win – Hamilton, 3-2

Friday, January 21, 2022

Endicott (12) v. Wentworth

The Gulls had a nice three win week last week and look to add to their CCC points with a win over the Leopards. This one is closer than the visitors would like – Endicott, 3-2

Hobart (6) v. Elmira (8)

The new travel partners will play a weekend home-and-home series starting in Elmira. The Statesmen come off a loss to a Babson team that fell to the Soaring Eagles. Back-to-back losses not in the cards – Hobart, 3-2

Colby v. Williams

This NESCAC battle features two teams that believe they can win the conference and are looking for a statement win to boost the momentum. Hard to score on Andy Beran for the Mules and that’s the difference – Colby, 2-1

Albertus Magnus v. Rivier

Thinking this battle of independents will feature more offense than usual. The Falcons start fast but need to hang on against a furious Raider rally – Albertus Magnus, 5-4

Wilkes (9) v. Neumann

The Colonels have been involved in a number of close games recently where third period heroics have been hit of miss. Better start helps them play with the lead against a determined Black Knights squad – Wilkes, 4-3

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Curry (15) v. University of New England (10)

The battle at the top appears to be among four teams and the Nor’easters need to get their game on track after multiple postponements in the second half. Typical close game with special teams being the difference for the home team – UNE, 3-2

Plattsburgh v. Oswego

The Lakers have very quietly put together a nice run in conference play and will look to build on their recent strong play against a bitter rival. Travis Broughman makes the magic for the win – Oswego, 4-3

Anna Maria v. Amherst

The Mammoths have suddenly found their offensive game and that is too bad for the AmCats who have had trouble lighting the lamp. The goals keep coming from a diverse group of Amherst players – Amherst, 6-2

Post v. St. Michael’s

This NE-10 matchup features teams both looking to snap current losing streaks. For the Purple Knights the offense is going to have to be better to earn the “W”. – St. Michael’s, 5-3

Skidmore v. Norwich (11)

The Thoroughbreds have played well against the best D-III has to offer but have been a much better home team than playing on the road. Cadets like playing in their barn and build on last weekend’s success – Norwich, 2-1

Chatham v. Stevenson

The upset alert is out. The Mustangs best be wary of a Cougar team that can step up and jump on them early. Home team might have to dig out of an early deficit to earn the win – Stevenson, 4-2

The conference action kicks into high gear for the remainder of the schedule. Throw in some makeup games and the standings should be very dynamic over the next few weeks. – “Drop the Puck!”