D-III East Hockey Game Picks – February 3, 2022

Welcome to February and the start of the final push of the regular season for position and seeding in the upcoming conference tournaments. There isn’t much room in any of the leagues, particularly at the top where home-ice is at stake. It’s time for everyone’s best brand of hockey as many of the games are already being played like it is the playoffs. This past week I finished at 8-3-1 (.708) which was the first week over the 70% threshold since the first-half of the season. The overall numbers of 66-37-7 (.632) are starting to approach playoff readiness. Key matchups abound and points matter just about everywhere. Here are this week’s picks:

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Westfield State v. Plymouth State

The Panthers are healthy and starting to play some really good hockey at the right time of the year. A dogged race for the top spot keeps them motivated against the Owls – PSU, 5-2

Friday, February 4, 2022

Endicott v. University of New England (10)

The CCC is a real dogfight with four teams separated by just two points. This is a critical matchup, and the home team gets it done in overtime – UNE, 3-2

Norwich v. Babson (7)

After a brief hiccup the Beavers have righted their game and have shown true grit in finding ways to win late in games. The Cadets are looking to keep their positive momentum going but come up short on the road – Babson, 3-1

Wesleyan v. Williams

The Cardinals are in the hunt for a home-ice playoff position, but Williams is equally motivated to stay near the top of the NESCAC standings. Ephs score late to win a close one – Williams, 2-1

Anna Maria v. Albertus Magnus

This battle of independents should be highly entertaining as both teams have been prolific in the goal scoring department lately. Falcons use home-ice to their advantage – Albertus Magnus, 6-5

Geneseo (2) v. Cortland

The Knights continue to roll while Cortland has dropped off a bit in conference play. The Red Dragons are not going to make this easy, but the visitors stay focused on the Friday opponent for the win – Geneseo, 4-3

Chatham v. Manhattanville

The Valiants could really use some buffer as they try to stay in the top four of the standings while the Cougars are looking to move up. Seesaw game that finally goes to the home team and maybe in overtime – Manhattanville, 4-3

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Nazareth v. Utica (3)

The Pioneers are rolling and that is not a good thing for the Golden Flyers. Too much depth and offense keep the win streak going – Utica, 6-2

Oswego (13) v. Geneseo (2)

This may be the GOTW as the Lakers have been red-hot while Geneseo just continues to pile up wins. This will be a playoff caliber game with an OT winner for the home team – Geneseo, 4-3

Hamilton v. Colby

The Mules have been very consistent and goaltender Andy Beran continues to make goals hard to come by for Colby’s opponents. Another close one goes to the home team – Colby, 3-2

Curry (14) v. Endicott

The Gulls will need Conor O’Brien to play like it is already the playoffs but so too will Curry be looking for a big game from Reid Cooper. Goalies will be great and special teams are the difference – Endicott, 3-1

Skidmore v. Hobart (6)

The Statesmen are in the driver’s seat on the top seed but face a Thoroughbred team that is in the thick of the battle for home ice. This one will be a one-goal game either way, but home team gets it done – Hobart, 2-1

Plymouth State v. Massachusetts-Dartmouth

The two teams played an overtime game in New Hampshire last week and don’t be surprised if a similar outcome happens in this key matchup. Abbate and Barone hard to stop – PSU, 5-4

Assumption v. St. Anselm

The Hawks played very well last week against St. Michael’s and forward Andrew Andary has been a one-man show offensively. Others contributing for the Hawks who take advantage of being healthy on the scoreboard – St. Anselm, 4-3

The races are great across the conferences and with some conferences changing playoff criteria to all teams being in, there is additional motivation for teams to try to improve position or even play spoiler – “Drop the Puck!”