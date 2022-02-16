United States men’s hockey team bounced from 2022 Winter Olympics, loses in shootout to Slovakia in quarterfinals

The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Strauss Mann (Michigan) stopped 34 shots in goal, and Nick Abruzzese (Harvard) and Sam Hentges (St. Cloud State) each scored for Team USA, but Slovakia got the lone goal of the shootout to gain a 3-2 victory Wednesday in quarterfinal play.

The U.S. finished 3-0-1-0 in the tournament and fifth overall.

“I could not be prouder of this group and the way they came together and represented our country,” said U.S. coach David Quinn in a statement. “Losing the game is a tough pill to swallow, but when you get to the quarterfinals of the Olympics, there are a lot of good teams, and certainly credit Slovakia. This was a terrific group of players and they’ll always be Olympians.”

The U.S. was outshot 36-35 and was 0 for 5 in the shootout against Slovakia goalie Patrik Rybar.