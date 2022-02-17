D-III East Hockey Game Picks – February 17, 2022

It’s a crazy week already with losses by Geneseo, Endicott and Plymouth State before Wednesday. It is also the opening week of the playoff season for the NEHC with Wednesday’s opening round games that saw New England College and Southern Maine fill out the quarterfinal pairings with wins in overtime.

It’s also the final week of the regular season just about everywhere else and the races are tight across the board so there is a lot to play for even before the conference tournaments begin elsewhere. And then, there is the inaugural GNAC Commissioner’s Cup being played amongst the D-III Independents this weekend for some bragging rights. My picks still have a lot to play for as well despite going just 6-4-4 (.571) last week. The overall numbers of 80-46-11 (.624) are not playoff contender worthy so no time like the present to pick some winners. Lots of great action to choose from as teams playout both the regularly scheduled and re-scheduled calendar to wrap-up the season. Here are this week’s expanded picks:

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Fitchburg State v. Westfield State

The Falcons are still in contention for the top spot, but the Owls have equal motivation to move into the top three in the standings. JoJo Carbone is hot for the Owls but this time of year it is always good to have a battle-tested goaltender. Falcons have Brian McGrath – that is all – FSU, 4-2

Friday, February 11, 2022

Salve Regina v. University of New England (11)

It’s a three-game week for most in the conference and this one is a battle among the top two. The Nor’easters will have to shut down a potent Seahawk offense and home ice helps Billy Girard and Company get it done – UNE, 3-2

St. Anselm v. Southern New Hampshire

It is the Battle of Manchester which adds a bit of spice when these two teams play anything. Lately Friday nights have not been good to the Penmen. Sticking with the trend and a recently hot Hawks squad – St. Anselm, 3-2

Trinity v. Wesleyan

The home-and-home series has a lot at stake for both teams and the Bantams looking to continue their run of solid play. First goal scored will decide the game and the Bantams come ready right off the bus – Trinity, 3-2

Chatham v. Wilkes (9)

The Colonels want to be the second seed in the UCHC and shouldn’t take the Cougars lightly. They take care of business in advance of a date with Stevenson on Saturday – Wilkes, 5-3

Oswego (12) v. Fredonia

The Lakers are in the hunt for the top spot if Geneseo stumbles in their re-vamped schedule. They won’t look past a Blue Devil team that can play some great hockey on any given night as Geneseo found out on Tuesday – Oswego, 4-3

Tufts v. Colby

A tough one-goal loss to Trinity still doesn’t sit well with the Mules who get back to their winning ways in a close one against Tufts. Justin Grillo leads the way – Colby, 3-1

Arcadia v. Lebanon Valley

The final regular season games for the Flying Dutchmen are a home-and-home series with Arcadia. Friday is at home where the Dutchmen should be Flying. They level their home record with a win – LVC, 3-1

GNAC Commissioner’s Cup

Rivier v. Albertus Magnus

The top-seeded Falcons shouldn’t take the Raiders and Milan Breczko lightly. This one could be an offensive showcase, but goaltender Logan Batemen will keep the Raiders in check for the win – Albertus Magnus, 5-3

Canton v. Anna Maria

The AmCats have got their game going in the second half and the offense has produced more like expectations to start the season. Timely scoring and another great effort between the pipes from Julius Huset help AMC to the finals on Saturday – Anna Maria, 4-3

Saturday, February 12, 2022

NEHC Quarterfinals

Norwich (14) v. Babson (8)

How deep is this conference that the No. 4 v. No. 5 game features two nationally ranked teams? It will be hard fought, fast and low-scoring with the home team taking it in OT – Babson, 3-2

Skidmore v. Massachusetts-Boston

The No. 6 v. No. 3 match-up is a re-match of last week’s OT tie that saw Skidmore tie the game with just two-tenths of a second remaining in regulation. This week the Clark Center sees the Beacons hold on for the win – UMB, 2-1

New England College v. Elmira (6)

First time in the NEHC playoffs for Elmira and they best beware a Pilgrims team that can score a lot. Not your typical defensive playoff battle with the home team prevailing with a big third period – Elmira, 5-3

Southern Maine v. Hobart (5)

The Huskies last saw Hobart back in early November in a 6-1 loss. The game at Hobart was postponed so there is no second half gauge on how the Huskies will compete with the No. 1 seed. Home team is rested and focused. Same result as November – Hobart, 6-1

Stevenson v. Wilkes (9)

The Mustangs have been rolling through the UCHC schedule of late, but this game will show where they stand. Ryan Kenny and special teams are the difference in big win that decides the MAC championship – Stevenson, 6-4

Williams v. Amherst

The win over Middlebury (kind of picking two games here) on Friday puts the Mammoths in a position to deliver Amherst alum and longtime coach, Jack Arena, his 500th college win. Sounds like good enough motivation to play a good game against their biggest rival – Amherst, 4-3

Endicott v. Salve Regina

The game should be low scoring with the excellent goaltending of the Gulls’ Conor O’Brien and Seahawks’ Nicholas Latinovich. Special teams are the difference along with an empty-net goal for the home team – Salve Regina, 3-1

Geneseo (3) v. Brockport

The Knights lost the opener of their make-up games to Fredonia so now it’s a quick re-set and getting back to their brand of hockey for the final three games remaining – Geneseo, 5-2

Franklin Pierce v. Assumption

The Greyhounds are rounding their game into playoff contention and Dante Maribito leads the offense to another and much needed conference win against a team they play three times in a row– Assumption, 5-4

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Morrisville v. Geneseo (3)

The home crowd knows what is at stake for the Knights and their support helps Geneseo move closer to the regular season title in defense of the SUNYAC championship – Geneseo, 6-1

Exciting playoff action began on Wednesday in the NEHC while the final weekend of the year is likely to see drama across many of the other conferences with critical matchups among teams fighting for the top spot in the standings. Buckle up, it is going to be an interesting ride – “Drop the Puck!”