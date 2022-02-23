D-III East Hockey Game Picks – February 23, 2022

If last week was any kind of true indicator for what we are going to see in the playoffs across the region, then the excitement and drama level may hit an all-time high for the D-II/III action on the ice in the playoffs. Overtime games were already abundant last week and there is no higher drama than THE goal that advances one team and sends the other home from the conference tournament. My picks seemed to find playoff caliber going 14-6-0 (.700) last week. The overall numbers of 94-52-11 (.634) are trending up but consistency is what is needed to make a championship run. As always there is a lot of great action to choose from as teams commence the conference tournament quarterfinal rounds in many leagues while the NEHC ramps up the excitement in the semifinal round. With UCHC action starting early, here are this week’s expanded picks including Wednesday games:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022

UCHC Quarterfinals

Neumann v. Wilkes (9)

The Colonels captured the MAC championship last week but have eyes on a bigger prize in the UCHC conference tournament. They won’t look past a pesky Neumann team and advance to next week’s semifinals – Wilkes, 5-2

Manhattanville v. Stevenson

The Mustangs were the runners-up in the UCHC tournament last season and want to make that next step in winning the title game. Must not look past a physical Manhattanville team. Mac Lowry and Ryan Kenny keep the Mustangs galloping forward – Stevenson, 4-2

Nazareth v. Chatham

The two teams split the season series by identical 5-2 scores with each team winning at home. Expecting similar goal total but an overtime to decide the outcome. Visiting team wins in dramatic fashion – Nazareth, 4-3

Stonehill v. Assumption

The Greyhounds are closing out the regular season and getting ready for the NE-10 tournament. Expect the offense to keep rolling for the Greyhounds who will play as the No. 3 seed when the conference playoffs commence – Assumption, 5-3

Friday, February 25, 2022

NESCAC First Round

Middlebury v. Tufts

The Jumbos won both games in the regular season by 3-2 and 4-0 scores. The Panthers however come in as one of the hottest teams in the conference having posted four straight wins. Make it five with an overtime win against Tufts – Middlebury, 4-3

Connecticut College v. Bowdoin

The Polar Bears just defeated the Camels last Saturday on the final weekend of the regular season. The good news for Bowdoin is that it is Conn College that gets to make the bus trip again. Chris Brown leads the way for the home team that needs an empty-net goal to seal the deal – Bowdoin, 4-2

Saturday, February 26, 2022

NEHC Semifinals

Babson (8) v. Elmira (7)

Babson showed great grit in their overtime win over Norwich while Elmira cruised over New England College. No doubt there will be lots of excitement in this semifinal game. This one is another overtime thriller that goes to the Soaring Eagles – Elmira, 3-2

Skidmore v. Hobart (5)

The Thoroughbreds provided last week’s upset in the quarterfinals but will not sneak up on a deep Hobart team that can play very physical hockey. It’s a close game but the visitors can’t overcome an early deficit – Hobart, 2-1

CCC Quarterfinals

Nichols v. Salve Regina

The Seahawks did not finish the regular season very strong and now commence the playoffs in the No. 3 spot. Brand new season for a team that has the talent to win the CCC. No better place to start than with a convincing win over the Bison – Salve Regina, 3-1

Suffolk v. Curry

The Colonels went 2-0-1 in the regular season against the Rams, but Suffolk won three of their last four games to close out the regular season. The Ice House is a tough barn to play in for the opposition and Timmy Kent and Company make sure the home crowd goes home happy – Curry, 5-3

Wentworth v. Endicott (13)

The Gulls are looking to make a run and with Conor O’Brien in goal they have as good a chance as anyone in the CCC to win the title. They are the defending (2020) champions, so nothing says we want to repeat like a convincing quarterfinal win – Endicott, 4-0

Western New England v. University of New England (11)

The Golden Bears are excited to be in the playoffs but that is where the fun ends as UNE has too much upfront and a solid, and maybe under-rated Billy Girard IV in goal – UNE, 5-1

SUNYAC Quarterfinals

Brockport v. Plattsburgh

A 4-3 home win over the Golden Eagles started the Cardinals’ current five-game win streak. Expect this one to be a close one as well with some overtime determining the winner – Plattsburgh, 4-3

Fredonia v. Cortland

The two teams just faced each other last weekend in a game that decided who would host this quarterfinal match-up. The Red Dragons and Luca Durante are not going to forfeit the advantage they fought for on home ice – Cortland, 2-0

NESCAC Quarterfinals

Amherst v. Williams

The Ephs and Mammoths just played last weekend but switch venues for this NESCAC quarterfinal. Amherst has been struggling in February while Williams seems to have found their game again. Home team takes it with an OT goal – Williams, 3-2

Hamilton v. Wesleyan

The Cardinals dropped to the No. 4 spot with losses to Trinity last weekend, but that still means home ice and a chance to advance in pursuit of defending their first NESCAC title in 2020. Go Uemura is the offensive star in a Wesleyan win – Wesleyan, 4-3

MASCAC Quarterfinals

Framingham State v. Fitchburg State

The battle of the FSUs pits the No. 2 seeded Falcons against the No. 7 seeded Rams. Framingham State has already played two games to close out their regular season this week and the loss to the Falcons ends their season – Fitchburg, 5-1

Salem State v. Worcester State

The Vikings took the regular season series including the last two games via shutout. The Lancers are tough at home but don’t bet against coach Bill O’Neill and his team come playoff time – Salem State, 2-0

Westfield State v. Massachusetts – Dartmouth

The Corsairs struggled immensely in the second half after the COVID protocol break but got their game back against the Owls to close out the regular season. Same team + home ice = playoff win – UMD, 3-2

It really doesn’t get much better than this. Great action across every conference with an opportunity to get one step closer to the conference title and an NCAA tournament bid – “Drop the Puck!”