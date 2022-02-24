This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Conference standings still in state of flux with last regular-season weekend on tap

With one weekend left in the regular season in Atlantic Hockey, it’s down to the wire with eight of the 10 playoffs spots still to be determined.

The top six teams in the standings will get a first-round bye. The top four will host quarterfinal series beginning March 11. Seeds seven through 10 will pair off in first-round series hosted by the seventh and eight seeds starting on March 4.

The first round and quarterfinal series are best-of-three, with the four semifinals advancing to Utica, N.Y. for single elimination semifinals and finals on March 18 and 19.

Here’s the lowdown on the postseason possibilities for all ten Atlantic Hockey squads.

The tiebreakers are as follows:

1. Head-to-head points won

2. Conference regulation wins (5v5)

3. Conference regulation wins and overtime wins

4. Conference regulation wins, overtime wins and shootout wins

5. Head-to-head goal differential.

6. Goals allowed in head-to-head competition.

7. Head-to-head winning percentage in games against teams starting with the No. 1 seed down to the No. 10 seed.

8. Goal differential in games against teams starting with the No. 1 seed down to the No. 10 seed.

The race is tight, so expect these to come into play.

Here’s my take at possible outcomes this weekend. Any errors in calculations are mine.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL

Currently: First

Games remaining: vs. Niagara (2)

Possible seed: First

Outlook: The Yellow Jackets won their fourth consecutive regular season title last weekend and will be going for their third straight AHA playoff title (there was no playoff title awarded in 2020). AIC has locked up the top seed and home ice in the quarterfinals.

CANISIUS

Currently: Second

Games remaining: vs. Mercyhurst, at Mercyhurst

Possible seed: Second-Fourth

Outlook: The Golden Griffins have clinched a first-round bye and home ice in the quarterfinals.

ARMY WEST POINT

Currently: Third

Games remaining: at Sacred Heart, vs. Sacred Heart

Possible seed: Second-Fifth

Outlook: The Black Knights can guarantee a home quarterfinal series by taking at least two points in their final series with Sacred Heart.

ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

Currently: Fourth

Games remaining: at Air Force (2)

Possible seed: Second-Seventh

Outlook: The Tigers need a single point to lock up a first-round bye, three points to clinch home ice in the quarterfinals.

SACRED HEART

Currently: Fifth

Games remaining: vs. Army West Point, at Army West Point

Possible seed: Third-Ninth

Outlook: SHU is still in the running for hosting a quarterfinal series and needs four points this weekend to ensure a first-round bye.

AIR FORCE

Currently: Sixth

Games remaining: vs. RIT (2)

Possible seed: Fourth-Ninth

Outlook: The Falcons need to take five of six points from RIT this weekend and have Sacred Heart earn three points or less to finish fourth. Five points will earn a bye no matter what else happens.

BENTLEY

Currently: Seventh

Games remaining: vs. Holy Cross, at Holy Cross

Possible seed: Fifth-Ninth

Outlook: Bentley will need some help to earn a first-round bye but can lock up home ice in the first round by getting three points this weekend.

NIAGARA

Currently: Eighth

Games remaining: at AIC (2)

Possible seed: Fifth-Ninth

Outlook: Similar to Bentley’s, although the Purple Eagles need four points to ensure home ice in the first round.

MERCYHURST

Currently: Ninth

Games remaining: at Canisius, vs. Canisius

Possible seed: Fifth-Ninth

Outlook: The Lakers have a very outside chance at a bye, and in order to host a first-round series, Mercyhurst needs to end up with two more points than Niagara, provided that Niagara doesn’t win either game with AIC. Otherwise, it needs three more points than the Purple Eagles.

HOLY CROSS

Currently: 10th

Games remaining: at Bentley, vs. Bentley

Possible seed: Tenth

Outlook: The Crusaders will open the playoffs on the road on March 4 at the seventh seed.