This Week in Atlantic Hockey: Conference standings still in state of flux with last regular-season weekend on tap

With one weekend left in the regular season in Atlantic Hockey, it’s down to the wire with eight of the 10 playoffs spots still to be determined.
The top six teams in the standings will get a first-round bye. The top four will host quarterfinal series beginning March 11. Seeds seven through 10 will pair off in first-round series hosted by the seventh and eight seeds starting on March 4.
The first round and quarterfinal series are best-of-three, with the four semifinals advancing to Utica, N.Y. for single elimination semifinals and finals on March 18 and 19.
Here’s the lowdown on the postseason possibilities for all ten Atlantic Hockey squads.
The tiebreakers are as follows:
1. Head-to-head points won
2. Conference regulation wins (5v5)
3. Conference regulation wins and overtime wins
4. Conference regulation wins, overtime wins and shootout wins
5. Head-to-head goal differential.
6. Goals allowed in head-to-head competition.
7. Head-to-head winning percentage in games against teams starting with the No. 1 seed down to the No. 10 seed.
8. Goal differential in games against teams starting with the No. 1 seed down to the No. 10 seed.
The race is tight, so expect these to come into play.
Here’s my take at possible outcomes this weekend. Any errors in calculations are mine.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL
Currently: First
Games remaining: vs. Niagara (2)
Possible seed: First
Outlook: The Yellow Jackets won their fourth consecutive regular season title last weekend and will be going for their third straight AHA playoff title (there was no playoff title awarded in 2020). AIC has locked up the top seed and home ice in the quarterfinals.
CANISIUS
Currently: Second
Games remaining: vs. Mercyhurst, at Mercyhurst
Possible seed: Second-Fourth
Outlook: The Golden Griffins have clinched a first-round bye and home ice in the quarterfinals.
ARMY WEST POINT
Currently: Third
Games remaining: at Sacred Heart, vs. Sacred Heart
Possible seed: Second-Fifth
Outlook: The Black Knights can guarantee a home quarterfinal series by taking at least two points in their final series with Sacred Heart.
ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
Currently: Fourth
Games remaining: at Air Force (2)
Possible seed: Second-Seventh
Outlook: The Tigers need a single point to lock up a first-round bye, three points to clinch home ice in the quarterfinals.
SACRED HEART
Currently: Fifth
Games remaining: vs. Army West Point, at Army West Point
Possible seed: Third-Ninth
Outlook: SHU is still in the running for hosting a quarterfinal series and needs four points this weekend to ensure a first-round bye.
AIR FORCE
Currently: Sixth
Games remaining: vs. RIT (2)
Possible seed: Fourth-Ninth
Outlook: The Falcons need to take five of six points from RIT this weekend and have Sacred Heart earn three points or less to finish fourth. Five points will earn a bye no matter what else happens.
BENTLEY
Currently: Seventh
Games remaining: vs. Holy Cross, at Holy Cross
Possible seed: Fifth-Ninth
Outlook: Bentley will need some help to earn a first-round bye but can lock up home ice in the first round by getting three points this weekend.
NIAGARA
Currently: Eighth
Games remaining: at AIC (2)
Possible seed: Fifth-Ninth
Outlook: Similar to Bentley’s, although the Purple Eagles need four points to ensure home ice in the first round.
MERCYHURST
Currently: Ninth
Games remaining: at Canisius, vs. Canisius
Possible seed: Fifth-Ninth
Outlook: The Lakers have a very outside chance at a bye, and in order to host a first-round series, Mercyhurst needs to end up with two more points than Niagara, provided that Niagara doesn’t win either game with AIC. Otherwise, it needs three more points than the Purple Eagles.
HOLY CROSS
Currently: 10th
Games remaining: at Bentley, vs. Bentley
Possible seed: Tenth
Outlook: The Crusaders will open the playoffs on the road on March 4 at the seventh seed.