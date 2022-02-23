Penn State’s Heising selected CHA player of year, Syracuse’s DeSmet top goalie, Mercyhurst’s Upson best rookie, high scorer

College Hockey America announced Wednesday its 2021-22 player, goaltender, rookie, best defenseman, best defensive forward, co-individual sportsmanship and coach of the year, along with the scoring champion.

CHA PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Natalie Heising, Sr., F, Penn State

Heising has had a historical fifth season for Penn State, posting a career high 20 goals and 20 assists for a 40-point season. She is the first Nittany Lion to record 20 or more points in five straight seasons. The Wayzata, Minn., native is currently 14th in CHA history in career points with 137 and tied for 10th in career goals with 74. In CHA play, Heising was third in the league in points (seven goals, 11 assists, 18 points) and points per game (1.29) and led the conference in with 0.79 assists per game in 14 games played. She was also named CHA’s Forward of the Week three times over the course of the regular season. Earlier this season she became one of two active players named to the CHA’s 20 in 20 list, which recognized the conference’s top 20 players in its first 20 seasons.

CHA GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR – Arielle DeSmet, Sr., Syracuse

DeSmet’s senior season at Syracuse was one to remember as the Charlotte, Vt., native backstopped the Orange to their first CHA regular-season title. In CHA play, DeSmet led the conference with nine wins, tied for second in goals-against average with 1.64 and the best save percentage in the CHA with .953. DeSmet had a masterful performance for SU on Feb. 5, when the senior netminder made a career high 54 saves in a 2-1 overtime win against Penn State. Her 54-save performance was the second-best performance in Syracuse history. DeSmet was also named a semifinalist for the National Women’s Hockey Goaltender of the Year Award.

CHA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR & CHA SCORING CHAMPION – Vanessa Upson, Fr., F, Mercyhurst

Upson has had a spectacular start to her rookie season as she not only led the CHA in points in conference play with 22 on 12 goals and 10 assists, but she is also the nation’s freshman leader in points and goals scored with 37 and 19, respectively, over the course of her entire rookie campaign. The Stoney Creek, Ont., native cemented her name in the CHA record books for efforts in her freshman campaign, as she is tied for eighth place on CHA’s all-time freshman goals list with 19. Upson garnered 10 CHA accolades this season, being named CHA’s Player of the Week six times and Player of the Month four times. For her play in the month of October, Upson was recognized as HCA’s Rookie of the Month on Nov. 3 after leading all NCAA freshmen in points, goals, assists, shots and points per game in the season’s opening month.

CHA BEST DEFENSEMAN – Jessica DiGirolamo, Gr., Syracuse

Jessica DiGirolamo has been one of the most dominant blueliners in the CHA. The Mississauga, Ont., native holds a spot in several categories in the CHA record books as she is second in career goals (33), fourth in career assists (59), tied for second in career points (92) and fifth in career points per game (0.58). This season, DiGirolamo led the SU squad in shots on goal and blocks with 90 and 38, respectively, in conference play and also had the most points among Syracuse blueliners with 12 on six goals and six assists. She also earned three CHA Defenseman of the Month awards, was the CHA Defenseman of the Week five times. DiGirolamo is also one of two active players named to the CHA’s 20 in 20 list, which honors the conference’s top 20 players in its first 20 seasons.

CHA BEST DEFENSIVE FORWARD – Lauren Bellefontaine, Sr., F, Syracuse

Bellefontaine was one of the best end-to-end forwards in the league this season. The Kemptville, Ont., native was prolific in the faceoff circle for Syracuse, leading the CHA in faceoff wins with 358 draws and was second in faceoff win percentage (.564) in conference play. Bellefontaine was also second on the team in blocks this season with 43 overall and 29 in conference play. The senior forward also had seven multi-point games this season.

CHA CO-INDIVIDUAL SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD – Natalie Heising, Sr., F, Penn State, Abby Moloughney, Sr., F, Syracuse, K.K. Thiessen, Gr., D, Mercyhurst

One of three winners this season, Heising has won the award for a second consecutive season. Her play and leadership throughout the years have earned the respect of coaches and players alike. A do-it-all forward, the 2021-22 Player of the Year and CHA 20 in 20 honoree will go down in history as one of the best players to don the Nittany Lion jersey.

Moloughney is one of many leaders who wear the Syracuse sweater. The Ottawa, Ont., native is just one of four Syracuse players to have 100 career points and is the only Top-10 scorer in the conference with zero penalty minutes this season in CHA play. She finished fourth in scoring in conference competition with 17 points on six goals and 11 assists. Moloughney has earned the respect of her peers and coaches throughout her time with the Orange. Moloughney’s is also a repeat winner of the Individual Sportsmanship Award. She was previously honored in 2019-20.

One of the few fifth year students in the CHA this season, Thiessen earns her first CHA individual award. Thiessen is willing to lay it on the line and make blocks for her team. The Winnipeg, Man., native has more than 300 blocks in her career and led the Lakers in that category in back-to-back seasons (82, 2018-19; 77, 2019-20). Thiessen is the epitome of a defenseman and has set a great example for future Mercyhurst players.

CHA COACH OF THE YEAR – Paul Flanagan, Syracuse

Flanagan has led the Orange to a 13-10-6 overall record, an 11-4-1 record in the CHA and their first CHA regular-season CHA title. The SU bench boss has been with the Orange since the program’s inception and has guided his squads to 202 wins. Cementing his spot as the second-winningest head coach in CHA history, Flanagan’s 200th win at Syracuse, a 3-0 win over RIT on Jan. 29, was also the 200th win in program history.