Hockey East unveils eight-player 2021-22 all-rookie team, plus six individual awards

Hockey East announced Wednesday the 2021-22 all-rookie team and six other season-long awards as voted by the men’s league’s 11 head coaches.

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

G: Devon Levi, Northeastern *

D: Ty Gallagher, Boston University

D: Scott Morrow, Massachusetts *

D: Ryan Ufko, Massachusetts

D: David Breazeale, Maine

F: Matt Crasa, UMass Lowell

F: Justin Hryckowian, Northeastern

F: Jack Hughes, Northeastern

* unanimous selection

Also recognized is a pair of defensive awards, as Northeastern senior captain Jordan Harris has been named best defensive defenseman and UConn senior Jachym Kondelik was voted best defensive forward.

Two statistical awards have been formally announced, including the league’s top scorer in Massachusetts senior forward Bobby Trivigno (14 goals, 18 assists, 32 points). The three stars award was captured by Levi, who compiled the highest total number of points earned when named a first, second, or third star of the game in Hockey East contests.

Hockey East’s two sportsmanship awards have been bestowed upon New Hampshire senior forward Jackson Pierson, who will be presented with the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award, given by the league to one player who has consistently demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship on the ice.

The Massachusetts Minutemen will be acknowledged with the Charlie Holt Team Sportsmanship Award for accruing the fewest average penalty minutes per Hockey East game for the second consecutive year.

Hockey East will announce the 2021-22 all-star teams on March 11 and then the finalists for the player, rookie, and coach of the year awards on March 14.