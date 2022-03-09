NCHC announces 2021-22 all-conference teams, with five teams represented on first team

The NCHC on Wednesday announced its all-conference teams, with five different teams represented on the 2021-22 all-NCHC first team.

Voting was conducted by the eight head coaches at each institution and eight media members, one covering each member school. Coaches and media voted for six forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders, awarding first-team votes for six players (three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender) and second-team votes for the other six selections. Three points were awarded for a first-team vote while one point was awarded for a second-team vote, with the most points at each position earning the honors.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players, making 15 first-place votes the maximum a player can receive.

First-Team All-NCHC

F: Bobby Brink, Jr., Denver – 45 (15) – unanimous

F: Ethen Frank, Gr., Western Michigan – 38 (12)

F: Riese Gaber, So., North Dakota – 25 (6)

D: Ronnie Attard, Jr., Western Michigan – 42 (14)

D: Nick Perbix, Sr., St. Cloud State – 24 (6)

G: Ryan Fanti, Jr., Minnesota Duluth – 23 (6)

Second-Team All-NCHC

F: Carter Savoie, So., Denver – 20 (4)

F: Drew Worrad, Sr., Western Michigan – 17 (4)

F: Kevin Fitzgerald, Gr., St. Cloud State – 17 (3)

D: Jake Sanderson, So., North Dakota – 19 (5)

D: Mike Benning, So., Denver – 16 (3)

G: Zach Driscoll, Sr., North Dakota – 22 (6)

Honorable Mention All-NCHC

F: Cole Guttman, Sr., Denver – 10 (1)

F: Noah Cates, Sr., Minnesota Duluth – 9 (2)

F: Connor Ford, Sr., North Dakota – 4 (1)

D: Brandon Scanlin, Jr., Omaha – 10 (1)

D: Michael Joyaux, Sr., Western Michigan – 6 (1)

G: Magnus Chrona, Jr., Denver – 10 (2)

The NCHC will announce its individual award finalists on Thursday. Individual award winners will be announced at the NCHC awards celebration in Saint Paul, Minn. on Thursday, March 17 on the eve of the 2022 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.