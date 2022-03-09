Battle-tested Beavers readying for NCAA challenge

With three teams from the NEHC in the NCAA tournament, the quality of the league overall and schedule of tough games found every weekend tests the resolve of every team. The conference champions from Babson feel like they are battle-tested and appreciate the opportunity to take the next step in the 12-team field selected for the NCAA tournament.

“We have played Elmira three times, Hobart twice and Plymouth State who are all in this tournament,” said coach Jamie Rice. “We feel like we have a mature group – selfless and respectful but highly appreciative of the opportunity to play on the national stage starting with a great Trinity team on Saturday night. They have won like four of the last six NESCAC titles and Matt [Greason] has done a great job in building that program. It is not so long ago that they won the title and played in another final so they know what this is all about and they will be ready to play on Saturday.”

For Babson, the team is the sum of its parts skating four lines and six defensemen while boasting a former All-American in goal in graduate student Brad Arvanitis. He along with seniors Mike Egan (14-17-31; +34), Ryan Black ((18-19-37; +27) and defenseman John Corrigan (2-17-19; +17) lead a deep squad the often sees a surprise player step-up in big moments for the Beavers. During the course of the NEHC playoffs, junior Andrew Holland scored his only goal of the season to beat Norwich in overtime while 13th forward Rory Casey was the offensive hero with two goals against Skidmore in the championship game.

“We play everyone in the game, and everyone feels like the team is all in this together,” said Rice. “Over my 13 years here we have had a large number of playoff games decided by fourth line or other players that aren’t considered our star players. I think that sense of playing for each other, whether scoring a goal or blocking a shot, comes through in big games and big moments. We will need some of that from all of the guys playing on Saturday if we are going to advance to the next round.”

While some surprise players have won some big games recently so too have the players you look to do so on a big stage. Ryan Black scored the overtime game-winner at Elmira in the semifinal round of the NEHC tournament to pick up his eighth game-winning goal of the season. That stat leads the nation across all divisions of college hockey.

“Last week against Skidmore we had an incredible crowd that was probably the loudest I remember in this building,” noted Rice. “The school is on spring break this week so I am not sure what we will have in the stands. Last year in a very abbreviated schedule due to COVID, we played in front of zero fans and at the end of the day, this game is going to be decided by the 44 players inside the glass on Saturday night. We are here; we have done everything to prepare; it’s time to find out if we are ready to seize the opportunity.”

For the school that won the very first D-III national championship back in 1984, the Beavers are ready take on the new challenge in 2022.