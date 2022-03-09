Panthers in hot pursuit of NCAA success

For the fifth time in program history, the Plymouth State Panthers will play an opening round NCAA game in the 2022 tournament bracket looking for their first win on the national stage. With a core group of returning seniors and graduate students, PSU won their third consecutive MASCAC title to earn the conference auto-bid and will travel to face the CCC champions, University of New England on Saturday night in Biddeford, Maine.

“Yeah, we have been here before, but it is about much more than a first win with this group,” said head coach Craig Russell. “In the past we have been a bit top heavy with one big line, but this team has both depth and size with all our lines able to score goals – something you absolutely need in a tournament like this with the level of competition. I really think we are built for this and getting a key piece like Collin Tracy back on the blueline will be a big add for the roster heading to UNE.”

The Panthers are led by MASCAC Player-of-the-Year Myles Abbate (17-23-40; +21) fellow 1st Team All-MASCAC players JR Barone (20-13-33; +19) and Simon Besner (1-15-16; +20). The team has found balanced scoring in the second half of the season with the emergence of players like Jeromey Rancourt (12-4-16), Anton Nasstrom (7-12-19), Whim Stalberg (9-6-15) and Peter Laviolette (11-15-26). The team can play big & heavy where needed and has focused playing the game on the quick side of the ledger.

“Our goal all season has been to play quicker,” noted Russell. “ We have seen how teams in other conferences play fast due to the level of competition and we have tried to make that a key element in our game in skating, puck movement and decision making. We were forced that way playing teams like Plattsburgh and Babson but really saw it take root in a nice win over Massachusetts-Boston earlier this season. We know that UNE likes to play fast, especially on the big sheet and while we don’t expect to change much about how we play, I do want us to focus on playing quicker. It will be key to our success if we are going to advance and contend in this tournament.”

While the two teams did not play in the regular season this year, they did play a pre-season game that was very closely contested and consistent with all of the past matchups that were decided by just a single goal.

“They are a familiar opponent, but the pre-season was a long time ago and I am sure we are both different teams at this point of the season,” stated Russell. “ They have a very potent offense, and that first line is a special group. We will need to be disciplined and stay out of the penalty box to avoid their power play, but we are pretty good there too. I think adding a piece on the back-end will help but it will be a raucous crowd in their building, and we are excited to play and hopefully, play well.”