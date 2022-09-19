Defending national champion Denver gets 37 first-place votes, sits No. 1 in DCU/USCHO.com Preseason Division I Men’s Poll

Denver has garnered 37 of 50 first-place votes in the DCU/USCHO.com Preseason Division I Men’s Poll.

The Pioneers captured the 2022 national championship back in April, defeating Minnesota State 5-1 in Boston.

No. 2 Minnesota picked up eight first-place votes, while Minnesota State sits third with three first-place nods.

North Dakota is fourth and Minnesota Duluth pulls up in fifth.

Sixth-ranked Michigan earned two first-place votes.

The rest of the top 10 features Quinnipiac at No. 7, Northeastern eighth, Notre Dame ninth and UMass tenth.

DCU/USCHO.com Preseason Division I Men’s Poll – Sept. 19, 2022

Coming in ranked 11-20 are, in order, Harvard, Boston University, St. Cloud State, Western Michigan, Providence, Ohio State, UMass Lowell, Clarkson, Cornell, and Michigan Tech.

In addition, 17 other teams received votes.

The DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men's Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country.

