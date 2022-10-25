Nomination period now open through Dec. 23 for 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award

The Hockey Humanitarian Award is presented annually to college hockey’s “finest citizen” and seeks to recognize college hockey players, male or female, who contribute to local and/or global communities in a true humanitarian spirit.

Each year, the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation receives many submissions from sports information directors and hockey coaches across men’s and women’s Divisions I–III varsity programs. The committee then reviews the achievements of this group of nominees.

Nomination forms are due Dec. 23, 2022.

Since 1996, the committee has welcomed a wide range of candidates, including team captains, role players and campus leaders – all of whom have led volunteer efforts that help children, the handicapped, the homeless and the disadvantaged. These student-athletes reaffirm each year that there are, throughout this and other college sports, young people who deserve notice for reasons that ultimately are far more important than mere personal athletic statistics or won-lost records.

The Humanitarian Award will again be presented at the men’s Frozen Four in conjunction with the Hobey Baker Memorial and Mike Richter awards in Tampa, Fla., on April 7, 2023.

A list of nominees will be announced in January followed by a list of finalists. All finalists will be interviewed in person or via Zoom.

The 2022 winner of the Hockey Humanitarian Award was Union’s Josh Kosack.