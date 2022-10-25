SUNYAC Hockey Preview – Knights focused on drive for five

SUNYAC has seen Geneseo win the last four conference championships contested and there is most definitely a bullseye on the Knights with several teams looking to unseat the defending champions.

“We have a really good group with good chemistry,” said Oswego head coach, Ed Gosek. “This group is really fun to coach, and it really shows in their off-season regimen that we got stronger and quicker. This is an experienced group and very focused on being “long-term greedy.” No shortcuts! Working hard every day to be better and help us reach our end of year goals – not just making the championship game, winning it.”

The Favorites

The Knights lost the national championship game to Adrian but return a strong group of players including goaltender Matt Petzian, defenseman Nicholas Elia and forwards Peter Morgan, Justin Cmunt, and Tyson Gilmour. Geneseo doesn’t beat themselves so the challenge for the rest of the conference is to find a way to beat them.

Ed Gosek’s Oswego team has a different look this year – not with a lot of new talent but more with off-ice conditioning in the weight room that finds a stronger and quicker group of Lakers. The defense is a solid group in front of returning netminder Eric Green. The strength of the Oswego group is upfront where nine of the top ten scorers return.

The Dark Horses

Plattsburgh is always a contender, and this year coach Steve Moffatt sees the return of a productive lineup including Bennett Stockdale, Trey Thomas and Carson Gallagher. Sophomore Jacob Hearne looks to build off a solid freshman season in goal for the Cardinals.

Cortland may have the best goalie in the conference, if not the country, in Luca Durante who gives the Red Dragons a chance to win every game. Nick Grupp and Giancarlo Romano lead an experienced group of defenders while there is balance and depth among the forward group. If Cortland can score goals, Durante will give them a chance to win.

Players to watch

Brockport: Andrew Harley – forward; Nolan Egbert – goaltender

Buffalo State: Nikita Kozyrev – forward; Joel Frazee – forward

Cortland: Luca Durante – goaltender; Nick Grupp – defenseman

Fredonia: Logan Dyck – goaltender; Ethan Kirbis – forward

Geneseo: Peter Morgan – forward; Matt Petzian – goaltender

Morrisville: Jake Kaplan – forward; Curtis Abbott – forward

Oswego: Alex DiCarlo – forward; Connor Sleeth – forward

Plattsburgh: Bennett Stockdale – forward; Jacob Modry – defense

Potsdam: Josh Bifolchi – forward; Drew Rose – defense

USCHO predicted finish

Geneseo Oswego Plattsburgh Cortland Brockport Buffalo State Fredonia Potsdam Morrisville

Oswego may have one of the most difficult strength of schedules as they start the season with Hobart and Elmira this weekend before commencing SUNYAC play in November.