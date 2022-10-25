NEHC Hockey Preview – Overall strength of conference will drive battle for top spot

In what many consider the most competitive conference on the D-III hockey landscape, the NEHC has emerged beyond just the top teams in recent years setting up great competition for the conference championship. This year will be no different as expectations for the level of play are higher across all the institutions leading to a very competitive race.

“I think the league gets deeper and better every year,” said Massachusetts-Boston head coach Peter Belisle. “I think for a long time the league was a 3-headed monster and now it’s like a 7-headed monster or even more. I hope that we can get our new freshmen up to speed quickly and take advantage of the great goaltender we have in Sam Best. It would be great if we could stay in the top four again this season, but it is going to be a challenge with the caliber of teams we will see every weekend.”

The Favorites

Hobart is always in the mix under the tutelage of coach Mark Taylor. While this year’s edition of the Statesmen includes three brand new goaltenders, the supporting cast is deep and experienced which should help the guys in the crease to sort out the rotation and help the team win hockey games. Forwards Luke Aquaro, Wil Crane and defenseman Austin Mourar provide both productivity and leadership.

Elmira lost some key players including goaltender Chris Janzen but returns a solid group that includes forwards Chance Gorman and Janis Vizbelis amongst the top nine returning up front from last year’s NCAA roster. Freshmen Brody Haynes and Kyle Curtin will compete with senior Jeffrey Zero in goal as the Soaring Eagles look to win the conference title for the first time.

The Dark Horses

Norwich will be in the mix and backstopped by goaltender Drennen Atherton, they may not need a lot of scoring to win hockey games. Seniors Callum Jones, Noah Williams, Braedyn Aubin and John Banovetz will be key to the leadership while taking the next step will be expected for forward Clark Kerner following his outstanding freshman season.

Skidmore reached the conference championship game last season and coach Rob Hutchison has a dynamic roster looking to get back there again. Goaltender Tate Brandon is amongst the best in the conference and the roster is a deep and balanced one for the Thoroughbreds.

Babson is never in a re-build mode but more a re-load scenario especially after the departures of goaltender Brad Arvanitis to graduation and forwards Ryan Black and Mike Egan to D-1 at UNH and Niagara respectively this season. Coach Jamie Rice always has depth and players that fit into the Babson system. Over a dozen freshmen join the Beaver roster but look for veterans Max Torrez, Chris Rooney, Andrew Holland and Nolan Hildebrand to help this team mature quickly.

Players to watch

Babson: Thomas Kramer – forward; Chris Rooney – forward

Castleton: Brandon Picard – forward; Zach Papapetros – defense

Elmira: Chance Gorman – forward; Janis Vizbelis – forward

Hobart Luke Aquaro – forward; Zach Tyson- forward

Johnson & Wales: Kody Legassie – forward; Jaxon Friedman – goaltender

UMass-Boston: Nolan Barrett – defense; Sam Best – goaltender

New England College: Alex LaPlante – forward; Spencer Kozlowski – goaltender

Norwich: Clark Kerner – forward; Drennen Atherton – goaltender

Skidmore: Tate Brandon – goaltender; Patrick Kaeden – forward

Southern Maine: Austin Marini – forward; Kyle Penton – goaltender

USCHO predicted finish

Hobart Elmira Norwich Skidmore Babson Massachusetts-Boston New England College Southern Maine Castleton Johnson & Wales

Non-conference action dominates the opening weekend but league play kicks-off in November with critical early season points on the line for all the teams in the NEHC.