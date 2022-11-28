Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap November 28, 2022

(6) Colgate at (1) Ohio State

On Tuesday, the Buckeyes jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals from Gabby Rosenthal and Kenzie Hauswirth and it looked like it might be a long day for the Raiders. Kas Betinol cut the lead in half late in the first, but Rosenthal’s second of the game in the opening minutes of the second period made it 3-1. Danielle Serdachny and Kaitlyn O’Donohoe tied the game before the midpoint of regulation. Jenna Buglioni put the Buckeyes ahead one more time before the period break, but Kalty Kalounkova scored on the power play to make it 4-4 and force overtime. Neither team scored in the extra period, so this goes down as a tie. Per NCAA rules, home team rules apply, so the teams did a shootout, which Makenna Webster “won.” In the second game, it took Ohio State a little time to get rolling, but once they did, they were tough to stop. Sophie Jaques, Emma Maltais and Buglioni each scored a power play goal over 2:15 in the later part of the first period and Colgate couldn’t recover. Paeytn Levis scored an extra-attacker goal early in the second and Jenn Gardiner added one at the midpoint. Serdachny and O’Donohoe once again scored in the second, making it a 5-2 game, but that’s as close as they could make it. Jaques added another late in the third to make it a 6-2 win for OSU.

Henderson Hockey Showcase

Boston University vs. (5) Yale

This was a back and forth game for more than two periods. The Bulldogs outshot the Terriers 16-2 in the first, but BU fought back in the second, outshooting Yale 15-6. But the Bulldogs pulled away as regulation wound down. Carina DiAntonio put them up 1-0 and Claire Dalton earned her 100th career point with the secondary assist. A minute later, Emma Harvey lit the lamp to make it a 2-0 win.

(3) Minnesota vs. (12) Penn State

Madison Kaiser, Taylor Heise, Peyton Hemp and Grace Zumwinkle each scored in the first period to give Minnesota a lead they would not relinquish. Courtney Correia snagged one back for Penn State in the second, but Ella Huber’s goal in the third shut down any thoughts of a comeback as the Gophers took a 5-1 win.

(12) Penn State vs. Boston University

Maddy Christian scored her first collegiate goal to get Penn State on the board first and it turned out to be the game-winner. Maeve Connolly and Katelyn Roberts each added a goal and Josie Bothun made 21 saves to give the Nittany Lions a 3-0 win.

(3) Minnesota vs. (5) Yale

The Gophers outshot the Bulldogs 32-19, but it was Yale that came out ahead on Saturday. The teams combined for six first-period goals. Rebecca Vanstone started things out quickly, giving Yale a 1-0 lead 98 seconds in. Midway through the first, Peyton Hemp tied the game on the power play and Ella Huber gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead just 35 seconds after that. Unfortunately for the Gophers, the lead lasted just 10 seconds as Carina DiAntonio forced a turnover and Emma Seitz completed the breakout on the other end to tie the game at 2. In the final minute of the first, Elle Hartje’s long-distance shot rebounded to Jordan Ray, who put it in the net. And the Bulldogs weren’t done. Just 11.9 seconds later, Claire Dalton made it a 4-2 game. Minnesota switched goalies at intermission and and early goal in the second from Huber closed the gap, but Yale made 26 blocks and held off the Gophers to earn a 4-3 win and maintain their undefeated record.

Smashville Women’s Collegiate Showcase

(8) Northeastern vs. (14) Princeton

Maureen Murphy returned to the Huskies after time with Team USA at the Rivalry Series and tallied a hat trick to lead her team to a 4-1 win. The grad student scored at even strength, on the power play and short-handed. Peyton Anderson had a goal and an assist and Chloe Aurard contributed two assists in the win. Issy Wunder scored for Princeton.

(8) Northeastern vs. (9) Cornell

Alina Müller and Skylar Irving each scored twice to lead Northeastern to a 5-1 win and the title at the Smashville Women’s Collegiate Showcase. The Huskies scored three times in fewer than five minutes in the first to put the game out of reach. Kaitlyn Isaac was the goal-scorer for Cornell.

(14) Princeton vs. (9) Cornell

It took seven rounds of shootout to decide a winner between these two Ivy League foes. Issy Wunder scored the deciding goal for Princeton, but the game will go down as a 2-2 tie. Lily Delianedis put Cornell up 1-0 with a power play goal before Katherine Khramtsov responded for the Tigers. After a scoreless second, Sarah Fillier put the Tigers up midway through the third, but Delianedis scored her second of the game a few minutes later to knot the score at two and force overtime.

Nutmeg Classic

Bemidji State vs. (4) Quinnipiac

The Bobcats doubled up the Beavers on shots 38-19 and earned their sixth shutout of the season with a 5-0 win Friday. Maya Labad led Quinnipiac with two goals and an assist. Sadie Peart, Maddy Samoskevich and Zoe Boyd also scored in the win.

Sacred Heart vs. (15) Connecticut

Sacred Heart goaltender Carly Greene made a career-high 54 saves to stymie the Huskies, who needed overtime to escape with a win. Delani MacKay scored on the power play late in the first to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead, but Brook Campbell responded 44 seconds later to tie the game at 1. Kelly Solak put Sacred Heart up once again, but Connecticut responded quickly with a goal from Claire Peterson. Ava Rinker won the game for the Huskies in overtime.

Bemidji State vs. Sacred Heart

Bemidji State snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win in the consolation game of the Nutmeg Classic. Ella Anick, Abby DeLaRosa, Raeley Carney and Kayla Santl all scored for the Beavers in the win. Kailey Smith scored for Sacred Heart in the loss.

(15) Connecticut vs. (4) Quinnipiac

Maya Labad picked up a rebound in the Bobcat defensive end and carried it coast to cost to score the only goal of the game on Saturday to win Quinnipiac their fourth straight Nutmeg Classic.

Maine at (10) Clarkson

Eight different Golden Knights scored on Friday to give Clarkson an 8-1 win. Gabrielle David and Stephanie Marksowski led the team with a goal and two assists each. Mira Seregely was the goal-scorer for Maine in the loss. In the second game, Darcie Lappan had Clarkson up 1-0 72 seconds into the game. The Brown Bears needed a little time to find their bearings, but took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals form Seregely and Elise Morphy. Early in the second, Alyssa Wruble extended the lead to 3-1. Haley Winn sent the teams into the second break tied at three with two goals late in the frame. Anne Cherkowski put back a rebound and gave Clarkson a 4-3 lead early in the third. Maine pulled their goalie and a scrum in the final minutes where Luisa Weicke and Seregely each had a shot stopped and deflected out left Ida Kuoppala with the puck and she did not miss. The Black Bears won the game 34 seconds into overtime when Seregely forced a turnover and fed Wruble to win the game.

Brown at (11) Providence

The Friars won the battle for Rhode Island and took home the Mayor’s Cup with a 4-3 win over Brown on Saturday. Jade Iginla scored for Brown midway through the first to put them up 1-0. Sara Hjalmarsson scored a few minutes later and the teams went to the locker room tied at 1. Iginla struck again early in the third to make it 2-1, but the Friars quickly responded. Rachel Weiss, Noemi Neubauerova and Reichen Kirchmair scored three unanswered for Providence to give them a 4-2 lead heading into the third. Olivia Williamson scored on the power play in the third to cut the lead to one, but Brown couldn’t complete the comeback.