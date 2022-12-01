D-III East Hockey Game Picks – December 1, 2022

Last week, despite all the surprising and exciting outcomes over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, I finished a solid 7-4-1 (.625) to move to 35-17-4 (.661) on the season which is solid if not spectacular week. The schedule has some great matchups including some head-to-head affairs between the few remaining unbeatens as well as marquee games between ranked opponents this weekend. There are just a couple of weeks remaining in the first-half so every locker room is focused on playing well and earning a positive result to build some momentum before the semester break. Here are this week’s picks to open December:

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Plymouth State v. Framingham State

The re-match of last year’s MASCAC title game takes place on the Rams home ice and they need to challenge the Panthers early to get them off their game. A Panther rally needs an empty-net goal for some comfort with a win – PSU, 5-3

Worcester State v. Salem State

The Vikings and Bill O’Neill always seem to start finding their game after a few weeks of play so the calendar turn to December should mean a big MASCAC win for the home team at “The Rockett” – SSU, 3-1

Friday, December 2, 2022

(10) Norwich v. (6) Babson

This is one of the marquee games of the weekend and always a battle that is usually low-scoring and fast-paced. Home ice is worth a goal and the Beavers will get one late from an unlikely source to eke out a big win – Babson, 3-2

Curry v. Salve Regina

The Seahawks have flown under the radar so far this season but the Colonels aren’t looking past an opportunity to make a statement in the CCC with a big road win. Timmy Kent and company get it done with special teams – Curry, 3-1

Southern New Hampshire v. St. Anselm

The Hawks return home on a high having won the Terry Moran Invitational tournament while SNHU fell a bit short in their Stovepipe tournament. Big points on the line in the NE-10 standings and the home team uses their power play to take the win – St. Anselm, 4-3

Wesleyan v. Amherst

The Cardinals are out to a 4-0-0 start and will face a very gritty Amherst team who rallied for a road tie against Geneseo last weekend. This one is tight to the end with a couple of late Cardinal tallies continuing their win streak – Wesleyan, 3-1

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Skidmore v. (1) Hobart

Another contender for game of the week status finds a big NEHC tilt at “The Cooler.” Skidmore has shown depth and balance and great goaltending. The Statesmen will be ready for a tough game and may need overtime to take a win against the Thoroughbreds – Hobart, 2-1

Bowdoin v. Colby

Yes, there are some great rivalries in all of college hockey, but one could argue this should be near the top of the list for both quality and longevity. Always a major meeting for the teams, players, schools, and alumni and better that it is the only game of the weekend for both teams. Both teams are off to a great start but the home team in front of Andy Beran takes a hard fought win – Colby, 3-2

(9) Plattsburgh v. Potsdam

This is the trap game of the week and the Cardinals better not take the Bears lightly after a big weekend that saw wins over long-time rivals Middlebury and Norwich on the way to the FirstLight Tournament title. Slow start and big finish get it done – Plattsburgh, 6-3

(7) Oswego v. (3) Utica

This game certainly has star power and two very talented teams looking to capture a big win against a ranked opponent. So far, I believe that home ice is worth a goal and I am not deviating here with the Pioneers taking an overtime thriller – Utica, 4-3

Wilkes v. Chatham

The Colonels really need to start putting some wins together and the Cougars want to show they are a contender in the UCHC. Time for some consistent play from Wilkes who does enough to earn an important win – Wilkes, 3-2

Johnson & Wales v. Anna Maria

Both teams can score some goals so look for a lot of up-and-down the ice action with a lot of scoring chances by both teams. Back to my pick theme on home-ice and the one goal which favors the AmCats in this non-conference affair – AMC, 5-4

I do not recall a more exciting start to the D-III season and the action is not likely to drop-off over the final weeks of the first half. Always great when the schedule has great match-ups and this week has some thrillers on tap to excite fans everywhere – “Drop the Puck!”