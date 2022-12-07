D-III East Hockey Game Picks – December 7, 2022

It is the final weekend of the first half of the season and there are a lot of teams seeking victory to send their players into finals and home for the break feeling very good about where they are at this point of the season. I am seeking the same validation on my weekly picks as I finished at a less than stellar 6-4-2 (.583) last week to move to 41-21-6 (.647) on the season. Nothing like super sizing the list of the picks to finish strong in December and with plenty to look forward to in the second half in January. The schedule has some great non-conference action, battles of east v. west and travel partner games before the break. Lots to choose from so here are this week’s picks to close out December:

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

(7) Endicott v. Wesleyan

A great non-conference battle that should produce a lot of goals with both teams having depth and balance upfront. The Cardinals are off to a great start and won’t let the Gulls diminish a terrific first half of the season that includes an upset over a ranked team – Wesleyan, 6-5

Salve Regina v. Plymouth State

The Seahawks go north to take on a Panther team that is very similar to them in style of play. This one may need extra time or a late power play to decide a winner. Special teams dominate the score sheet – PSU, 5-4

Thursday, December 8, 2022

New England College v. Salem State

The red-hot Pilgrims face a longtime/old time rival on the road and this one should have fans entertained for the full 60 minutes. A fast start helps the visitors hold off a determined Vikings squad that come up a little short – NEC, 4-2

Friday, December 9, 2022

(6) Geneseo v. Brockport

The Knights have had a challenging first half with injuries but need to continue to amass points in a SUNYAC contest before the break. Coach Schultz’s teams know how to rise to the occasion and do so against their travel partner when it counts in the third period – Geneseo, 4-3

Stevenson v. Trine

The Mustangs picked a killer road trip to close out the first half starting with a Trine team that tied Utica at “The Aud.” If a split is in the cards (Mustangs are bigger underdogs playing Adrian on Saturday) then Coach Dawes team really needs to build momentum with a solid 60 minutes on Friday resulting in a “W” – Stevenson, 3-2

Canton v. Potsdam

The Kangaroos genuinely enjoy playing and beating anyone in the SUNYAC and the Bears are a winnable game for the visitors, but home team has some swagger after Plattsburgh win. Third period rally gets it done in dramatic fashion for the Bears – Potsdam, 4-3

Williams v. Amherst

The two teams both wear purple and are rivals in every sport they play against each other in. Throw out the records when they play because there are always surprises. Better goaltending the difference for the visitors who also find the rest of their offensive game – Williams, 3-2

Lebanon Valley v. Chatham

The Cougars better be wary of the Flying Dutchmen who can play a stifling game that frustrates opponents. Do not expect a lot of scoring in this one as the goaltending will be outstanding – Chatham, 2-1

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Post v. Assumption

A NE-10 battle that should be a close contest between two teams that compete hard every time they step on the ice. Christopher Stalmok has shown off his goal-scoring prowess a bit this season and will be a factor in the Greyhounds win – Assumption, 5-4

Trinity v. (1) Hobart

Last year Hobart traveled to Trinity to close out the first half and got stunned by the Bantams. Turn- about is fair play and the Statesmen get to return the favor this year on their home ice. Afterall, it’s not them making the long bus ride this time around– Hobart, 4-2

Morrisville v. (12) Plattsburgh

The Cardinals have demonstrated they are a contender in SUNYAC this season so not beating Morrisville would be a setback for a team that has proven resiliency all season to date and needs a bounce back from back-to-back losses to Potsdam and Norwich. Start fast, finish strong – Plattsburgh, 5-2

Connecticut College v. Bowdoin

This Camels have had their struggles early in the season while Bowdoin has enjoyed some early season success under new coach Ben Guite. Expect the Polar Bears to continue their strong play to close out the first half in NESCAC play with a win – Bowdoin, 4-2

Westfield State v. Worcester State

The Owls are in every game they play with solid defense and the excellent goaltending of Valtteri Valtonen. They will need V2 to play large against a Lancer team that always attacks with five players. Visitors steal one on the road – Westfield State, 3-2

Wentworth v. University of New England

The Nor’easters started out great but have not been on their game the last few weeks until rebounding last weekend. The Leopards may see an opportunity to pounce on the defending CCC champions but home ice, home crowd and lots of pride lead to a win – UNE, 5-3

Anna Maria v. Southern Maine

The AmCats have been interesting to watch as they have won a lot of statistical battles in games but not necessarily the one that counts on the scoreboard. Big win over Massachusetts-Dartmouth on Tuesday provides some momentum. Check both boxes here as the visitors win a close one over a determined Huskies squad – AMC, 4-3

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Alvernia v. Wilkes

The new kids certainly represented their institution well in the first half and what a way to close it out if they could beat Wilkes on the road. It is not easy. In fact, it may take some extra time beyond sixty minutes – Alvernia, 4-3

What a terrific first half of the season – I expect battles to the final whistle with everyone having lots of time to recover before their teams lace them up again after the holidays – “Drop the Puck!”