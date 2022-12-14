D-III men’s hockey roster announced for World University Games

By
-
Herb Brooks Arena will host the medal round games for the 31st Winter World University Games being hosted in Lake Placid NY. Men’s hockey will be represented for the first time by D-III players in search of medal for Team USA (Photo by Herb Brooks Arena)

For the first time in the Winter World University Games, the USA men’s ice hockey roster will be comprised by players from the D-III ranks across the country. The coaching staff, led by Hobart’s Mark Taylor, has been analyzing their options and potential players to play in the two-week tournament which kicks off on January 11 in Lake Placid, New York. The official roster for the tournament has now been released and is comprised of 23 players from east and west and across many of the conferences. Here is the breakdown by position and school affiliation that will be representing the USA next month:

Goaltenders:

Dysen Skinner                   Wisconsin – River Falls

Evan Ruschil                      Williams College

Ryan Kenny                       Stevenson University

Defense:

Alex Sheehy                      University of New England

Jack Ring                           SUNY – Plattsburgh

Jaden Shields                     Adrian College

Mason Palmer                    Augsburg University

Cooper Swift                      Hobart College

Emmet Powell                    Wesleyan University

Brendan Mark                    St. Norbert College

Forwards:

Jack Jaunich                      Aurora University

Samuel Ruffin                    Adrian College

Michael McChesney            St. Norbert College

Connor Szmul                   Wisconsin – Eau Claire

Matt Hanewall                   Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)

Quinn Green                     Wisconsin – Eau Claire

Zachary Heintz                  Adrian College

Peter Morgan                    SUNY – Geneseo

Luke Aquaro                      Hobart College

Clark Kerner                      Norwich University

Mitch Walinski                   Salve Regina University

Jonny Mulera                     Salve Regina University

Austin Master                    Stevenson University

Team USA Staff

Mark Taylor                         Head Coach                                  Hobart College

Matt Loen                           Associate Head Coach                    Wisconsin – Eau Claire

Mike Szkodzinski                 Assistant & Goaltender Coach         Lawrence University

Jack Ceglarski                     Assistant Coach                             Middlebury College

Bill Beaney                         General Manager                            Middlebury College

Peter Lynch                        Assistant General Manager              SUNY – Oswego

The initial roster is made up of players all currently playing at D-III schools with eight conferences represented. There are 12 players from the east and 11 players from the west with the NCHC having the highest representation with six players. The defending national champions from Adrian College have three players on the roster while Wisconsin – Eau Claire, St. Norbert, Salve Regina, Stevenson, and Hobart each have two representatives.

“This was a really difficult process for the staff,” said USA head coach Mark Taylor. “We like the balance of the group and know there were enough players to interested that we could have made up two rosters. We think we have a very good group including some players in reserve that may be included [depending on injury or illness] prior to our final roster submission on January 10.”

“We studied a lot of film during the selection process,” noted associate head coach Matt Loen. “We stuck to the initial philosophy from coach Taylor which was no bias between east or west and a focus on getting the best players possible. We think these players will give us the right mix to play fast physical and smart.”

The USA men’s team plays in a six-team Pool B bracket that commences on January 11 at Cheel Rink on the campus of Clarkson University. The two top teams from the round robin portion of the tournament move on to the medal round on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22. The USA team schedule for the round robin includes the following games:

January 11          Great Britain vs. USA                      8 PM EST              Cheel Rink

January 14           USA vs. Korea                               8 PM EST              Cheel Rink

January 15           Slovakia vs. USA                           4:30 PM EST          Cheel Rink

January 18           USA vs. Kazakhstan                       9:30 AM EST          Cheel Rink

January 19           USA vs. Hungary                            9:30 AM EST         Cheel Rink

Pool A teams include Canada, Japan, Sweden, Ukraine, Czech Republic, and Latvia. Pool A games will be played at SUNY- Canton Rink.

Semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, January 21 at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid with the winners advancing to the medal round games on Sunday, January 22.

The gold medal game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here