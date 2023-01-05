D-III East Hockey Game Picks – January 5, 2023

The action will certainly heat up with everyone back this week and conference play dominating the schedule to open January for many teams. Some intriguing pairings that could have tiebreaker implications down the road come seeding for conference tournaments along with a couple of fun tournaments hosted by Plattsburgh and Nichols. I closed out the final week of games before ringing in the New Year with my picks going just 7-5-0 (.583) which now brings the season total to 58-31-6 (.642). Tournament upsets didn’t help me much so no time like officially opening January with some better prognostications. Here are this week’s picks that have some really awesome conference match-ups to get things going in 2023:

Thursday, January 5, 2023

Fitchburg State v. Plymouth State

Nothing better than MASCAC’s top two teams facing each other to open the second half of the season. The Panthers have been unbeatable in conference play so far this season and while the Falcons push them to their limits, the home team ekes out a big win – PSU, 5-4

Westfield State v. Assumption

The Greyhounds can flat out skate with any opponent but should not take the Owls lightly. A fast start helps Assumption to an early lead but will have to hold on against a furious rally from the visitors who just won’t quit – Assumption, 4-3

Friday, January 6, 2023

Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic at Plattsburgh

(8) Oswego v. Potsdam

Two awfully familiar SUNYAC opponents are now playing for something tangible in early January. Despite the loss to Adrian in their own tournament last week, the Lakers played a strong brand of hockey and will need to continue that level of play if they expect to see the host team in the final – Oswego, 4-1

Wentworth v. (15) Plattsburgh

This game could be a challenge for the Cardinals if they look past the Leopards for their long-time rivals from Oswego. Not quite a full trap game as Eli Shiller will hold the Leopards in check while the offense gets on track late – Plattsburgh, 5-2

Elmira v. (10) Norwich

The Cadets did not get the result they wanted in their tournament last weekend and now take on two big opponents to open NEHC play in 2023. The formula for timely goals and solid goaltending and team defense works with Drennen Atherton stifling the Soaring Eagles – Norwich, 3-2

Trinity v. Williams

Both teams want to get back to winning hockey in NESCAC play after a very tough weekend in tournament play last weekend. That is all in the rear view mirror when conference points are on the line. Expecting some extra time needed to decide a winner in this one with Jax Murray providing the game-winner – Trinity, 3-2

Connecticut College v. Albertus Magnus

The Falcons want to show their fellow Nutmeg State foes they are a very worthy opponent. They split earlier games with Trinity and Wesleyan and look to down Conn College to tip the scale in their favor. Start fast and finish strong at home – Albertus Magnus, 5-2

St. Anselm v. Southern New Hampshire

This is the final game of the scheduled four between the two schools with the Hawks holding a 2-1 advantage so far. The battle of Manchester always is contentious, and the Hawks want to make sure they take the season series – St. Anselm, 3-2

(2) Utica v. Manhattanville

The Pioneers are another conference unbeaten but will need to bring their best against a determined Valiants squad backstopped by freshman goaltender Sebastian Woods. Too much firepower on the UU bench and it finds the mark enough on special teams for the win – Utica, 5-3

Anna Maria v. Curry

The AmCats face a strong Curry squad that is especially good on home ice. Anna Maria isn’t intimidated by anyone and force the Colonels into a big third period (so what else is new) to earn the non-conference win with an empty-net goal sealing the deal – Curry, 4-2

Saturday, January 7, 2023

(1) Hobart v. (10) Norwich

The Statesmen have not had great success recently in Northfield, but the past is the past. This year’s edition for Hobart has found ways to win the close ones and goaltender Damon Beaver has been a big part of those wins. Beaver steals one for Hobart against the Cadets – Hobart, 2-1

Canton v. (6) Geneseo

The Knights truly needed the break in December to rest and heal up. They are not going to get a lot of sympathy from a Canton team that plays all the SUNYAC teams tough. This one is closer than Coach Schultz would like to see but a win is a win – Geneseo, 3-2

Boston Landing Collegiate Invitational

Rivier v. Nichols

The host Bison best not take the Raiders lightly as they can score quickly and in bunches. A very disciplined game plan helps the hosts to a hard-fought win with a couple of late goals to seal the victory and a date in the championship game – Nichols, 4-2

Brockport v. Lebanon Valley

The other first round game sees SUNYAC vs. UCHC, and the Golden Eagles take advantage of their power play opportunities and get the offense going to take the win over the Flying Dutchmen. – Brockport, 5-3

And away we go D-III fans! Let’s hope the second half matches the first for excitement, drama and upsets. Some fun tournaments to watch along with some outstanding league match-ups between ranked opponents right out of the gate to start 2023 – “Drop the Puck!”