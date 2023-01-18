D-III East Hockey Game Picks – January 18, 2023

The teams you expect to step up pretty much did so last week and while it was never easy or even pretty, the resulting wins continue to build confidence as the regular season and conference play heat up for the next month. Last week my picks came back down to earth from the prior week going 7-4-1 (.625) which brings my season total to 76-37-8 (.661). So just like the teams looking to get on a roll at the right time of the season, so too do I need to step up my game. Here are the picks as we hit the last month of the regular season:

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Morrisville v. Brockport

The Golden Eagles found a lot of offense against Franklin Pierce and now need to turn it on in SUNYAC play starting with the Mustangs in a mid-week game. Home ice is the difference in this one and it may take extra time to decide a winner – Brockport, 4-3

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Plymouth State v. Worcester State

The Panthers are unbeaten in MASCAC play but right behind them at 7-2-0 are the Lancers who have had this game circled on the schedule for a while. The Lancers have not surrendered a goal in three games or lost in their last five games but face the league’s best and deepest offensive team. An empty-net goal provides insurance in a close game – Plymouth State, 4-2

Friday, January 20, 2023

University of New England v. Nichols

The Nor’easters are coming off a sweep to league-leading Endicott and need a bounce back weekend against the Bison who also suffered at the hands of Curry last week. Look for the road team to settle their game back and earn a much-needed win – UNE, 3-1

Albertus Magnus v. Neumann

The Falcons are 13-5-1 so far this season as they pursue a 20-win campaign. Neumann always plays tough at home and the visitors will need Logan Bateman to be at this best to earn the win – Albertus Magnus, 3-2

Amherst v. Hamilton

The Mammoth sit atop the NESCAC standings right now but face a hot Continentals team in what is always an entertaining travel partner game. Special teams have been key for the Mammoth who need a fast-start to keep a pesky Hamilton squad in check – Amherst, 3-2

(5) Norwich v. Skidmore

The Cadets are winning all the close ones which usually means great goaltending and opportunistic scoring. No surprise here the goal total is low in a typical Cadet win backstopped by Drennen Atherton between the pipes – Norwich, 2-1

Southern New Hampshire v. Post

This Penmen and the Eagles need to get going following last weekend’s sweeps at the hands of Assumption and St. Michael’s respectively. Both teams are still looking for some consistency in their game and get a streak started. Friday is a good start for the Penmen – SNHU, 3-2

(6) Oswego v. Plattsburgh

Can you say déjà vu? Yes, it was only a couple of weeks ago that these two SUNYAC rivals played for a tournament title. Stakes are conference points this time around and those may be more important than a trophy come playoff time. Same result as last time in a familiar locale out but overtime needed – Oswego, 3-2

Saturday, January 21, 2023

(1) Hobart v. Elmira

The Statesmen picked up a big road win at Babson to complete a weekend sweep in NEHC play last weekend. The travel partner home-and-home series is always a battle with Elmira who will not need much motivation to want to knock-off their rival on home ice. It’s close but these are the type of game the visitors are built for – Hobart, 2-1

Chatham v. Stevenson

Both teams have rounded into good form recently and are certainly striving to move up in the UCHC standings. The Mustangs make things very difficult on opposing teams at home and that is the case for the Cougars who come close but not close enough – Stevenson, 4-3

Hamilton v. (8) Geneseo

The Knights really want to get their game going entering the final month of the season and Hamilton will challenge them in all three zones. Special teams and some home-ice advantage enough to help earn a one-goal win – Geneseo, 4-3

Salve Regina v. (4) Endicott

The Seahawks have been playing good hockey and will have a great chance to benchmark their status against the top team in the CCC. The Gulls seem to be dangerous in any on-ice situation and take advantage of some special teams excellence to take a close contest – Endicott, 4-3

It now gets to the time where we are counting remaining games in single digits approaching late January. Time to get it going men! – “Drop the Puck!”