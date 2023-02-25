St. Norbert hockey star Michael McChesney develops into player he hoped he’d be

Michael McChesney was a multi-sport athlete in high school. And a pretty good one at that.

He was all-state in football, hockey and baseball, and even won a state championship in baseball during his high school career at Dickinson High in North Dakota.

But when it came to playing at the next level, hockey was it for the St. Norbert star.

“I felt there were more opportunities for me in hockey,” McChesney said. “I had some injuries in high school that pushed me away from football and baseball I had done my whole life, and really enjoyed playing it, but it wasn’t something I wanted to continue to do (in college). Hockey has been my favorite sport since I can remember.”

It proved to be a wise choice to go the hockey route.

McCheseny is one of the top scoring threats in NCAA Division III hockey, and he’s part of a Green Knights squad that takes on Aurora Saturday night in an NCHA semifinal battle of two teams both tied for 12th nationally in the USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll.

He scored three goals and dished out nine assists in his first season but didn’t get a chance to build on that following season because of the pandemic.

Last year, however, he came back stronger than ever, scoring 12 goals and 12 assists, and this year he has best numbers yet, racking up 16 goals and 17 assists.

He always knew he could be this kind of player.

“It’s been a long time coming,” McChesney said.. “I think early in my career wasn’t doing what I thought I was capable of doing, but the older I got and the more comfortable I became with the system, I’ve become the player that I’ve always wanted to be.”

Having a solid support system in place doesn’t hurt.

“Having great teammates who are also lifetime friends adds to my success,” McChesney said. “We support each other and push each other to be the best we can be.”

His love of the game has also fueled his success.

“I’ve always been in love with hockey and have always been willing to put in the work on the ice and off the ice,” McChesney said. “I’ve also had the right people around me to push me to be better every day, whether it’s coaches, teammates, family or friends. I feel blessed to have the opportunities to be in a position to be successful.”

McChesney’s 2022-23 season has been made extra special by the fact that he was selected to play in the World University Games in Lake Placid in January with other top players from D-III hockey. That group came away with a silver medal.

“That was quite the experience. I was very honored to be selected,” McChesney said. “It’s an experience I’’ll never forget. I was able to meet a lot of great players and coaches and just had a lot of fun being a part of it.”

McChesney has also enjoyed his opportunity to play the game he loves. He loves the excitement, pace, physicality and lessons learned from the sport.

“I’m extremely lucky,” McChesney said. “I didn’t know how it would go, but to be here, and to be the player I am now, it’s pretty surreal. I’m enjoying every minute of it.”