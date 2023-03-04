Utica skating to be No. 1… in the UCHC

The Utica Pioneers have been here before. Highly ranked and winners of the regular season in the UCHC. They have even gone on to win the league tournament and highly seeded in the NCAAs but have not translated all those things into a national championship for the school – Yet! This year Utica finished the regular season unbeaten in UCHC. They have been the No. 1 team in the nation and cruised through two rounds of the conference tournament. They host Nazareth on Saturday looking to complete the first hurdle in a season that finds the NCAA Frozen Four hosted by the highest seeded team with an approved arena. The stars are lining up for this year’s edition of the Pioneers to forge into uncharted territory that would delight the team, its coaches, institution, and local fans alike. That said, the Pioneers critical focus is only on the challenge of facing a big and determined Nazareth team and being No.1 with the UCHC championship in hand on Saturday night.

“It would be real easy to get distracted for things beyond Saturday,” said head coach Gary Heenan. “Just walking around town you hear the local towns people saying how great it would be to host the Frozen Four and win the title in our own rink in front of our fans. The passion is great, but we can’t be distracted when we have a very tough opponent facing us on Saturday and the UCHC title on the line.

Playing host to the title game on Saturday night, Utica is coming off an impressive semifinal outing where they routed Manhattanville by an 11-0 score that included five power play goals and one shorthanded tally for a team that was playing some of their best hockey this season.

“I don’t think we really played that well over the last month of the season,” noted Heenan. “We were getting the results but not the way we can play when we are really clicking. I thought the Manhattanville game really showcased our game and it was great to see some guys who had been struggling to score goals break out in an important playoff game and against a traditionally tough opponent. There is no way you can take Nazareth lightly in the title game. They have had a great season and are very well coached by George Roll. They are big and really clog the middle and take away a lot of quality chances. When you look at the statistics, both teams rank one or two in the conference in face-offs, fewest penalties taken, and the penalty kill. There is a big difference for us with the power play, but they are disciplined so when we get a chance, it will be important to cash it in. I think their captain [Nick Charron] is a special player and really sets the tone for them. They have earned their shot at the title and we need to be ready to play on Saturday.”

A strength for Utica on Saturday is the solid group of experienced defensemen that can turn defense into instant transition to the offensive zone and contribute on the scoresheet along with a deep and skilled forward group. Jason Dobay (5-32-37) leads the team in points from his blueline position while graduate student Justin Allen (4-16-20) has returned to the line-up providing a solid quarterback to the power play. The group is solid through all three pairings and have helped support sophomore Bryan Landsberger in his first full season as the No. 1 goaltender for the Pioneers.

“We have a very deep and talented group on the blueline,” stated Heenan. “They bring a lot to the offensive aspects of the game as part of our “press-press” approach to challenging the puck in all three zones. Sometimes that leads to some odd-man rushes and more Grade A scoring chances than we would like to see but “Lands” has really grown in the position this year and the team has confidence to play aggressively with him manning the crease. It should be a fun atmosphere on Saturday and we would love to skate off the ice at “The Aud” with the UCHC title again.”

Face-off is scheduled for 7 PM on Saturday, 3/4 at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.