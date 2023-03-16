NCAA D-III Quarterfinal Preview: Curry vs. Hobart – Statement game opportunity

While Hobart has sat waiting for their opponent to emerge from last week’s first round games, they are now preparing for a battle with a resilient Curry squad that needed overtime for a 1-0 win over Bowdoin. Both teams are looking for that statement win that will propel them to the Frozen Four and both coaches have high expectations for their respective teams.

“I am not a big believer in the time-off creating rust in your game,” stated Hobart head coach Mark Taylor. “You earn the time-off from your play in the regular season and conference tournament so you should take advantage of it by getting some guys some rest before the final push in the season hunting for a national championship. If you can’t get up for this game on Saturday, I am not sure you get too excited about playing anytime. Curry is a great opponent and Peter [Roundy] knows what it takes to win at this level from his time at Trinity winning a national title. I know our guys will be ready to come out fast, clean, and aggressive.”

“I think our team learned a lot about playing in pressure environments in the past two weeks,” noted Curry head coach Peter Roundy. “We struggled at Endicott in the CCC title game and grew from that to handling the pressure at home in a scoreless game that needed overtime against a tough Bowdoin team. Hobart presents a lot of challenges up there and their rink will be loud creating a difficult environment for us, but I think our guys are ready. It is always a tough building to play in and Mark’s teams make it hard on the opponent, so we expect to have to match their intensity and push back for sixty minutes or more.”

These teams have not faced each other this season or in the recent past but both coaches respect what they have observed on film in preparation for the game on Saturday.

”They are fast, big, and aggressive and really like to force you into mistakes,” said Roundy. “You can’t really focus on a particular line because of their depth and their freshman goaltender has been outstanding all year for them giving them a lot of confidence. I think the first five to ten minutes are going to be crucial for us in getting into our game and competing hard against a team that has earned their No. 2 national ranking.”

“I have been impressed from what I have seen online and film from Curry,” said Taylor. “They are quick, have some size and have some very skilled players that can hurt you. You aren’t going to be playing anyone easy at this point of the season and they earned their way here with that win over Bowdoin. We are going to stay focused on playing our game and hopefully giving our fans a lot to cheer about.”

For each team there is a player that really gets things happening on the ice and both coaches have high expectations for their catalyst players come Saturday night.

“It was great to have Timmy [Kent] back in the line-up against Bowdoin last week,” noted Roundy. “He just generates so much for us including an incredible play along the boards in overtime to gain the puck, get all eyes on him before delivering perfect pass to Mark [Zhukov] in the slot for the overtime winner. Not many players make that play and those make a difference in games like this.”

“Luke [Aquaro] has been our big-game guy all season,” said Taylor. “You really got to see it here at Hobart but also at the World University Games in January. He has a motor that doesn’t quit and really gets everyone going. I can’t say enough about this leadership group with Luke who will have a lot to say about the result on Saturday night.”

The Statesmen host Curry at The Cooler on Saturday, March 18 with face-off scheduled for 7 PM.